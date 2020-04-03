WINCHESTER — The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Winchester is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus, but that hasn’t stopped the theater from providing movies to watch.
The theater is producing a series of online screenings to bring films straight to viewers in their homes. Andy Gyurisin, director of programs and promotions at the Alamo on Kernstown Commons Boulevard, said the movies are ones that would have screened in theaters if not for the pandemic. He also said customers will have access to these movies through the Alamo before they appear on any other streaming or on-demand service.
The Alamo plans to have new selections throughout this unprecedented time. The first four movies are presented in partnership with the distributor Film Movement. Films include Oscar-nominated “Corpus Christi,” the Chinese neo-noir thriller “The Wild Goose Lake” and two 1976 films that have been recently restored — “L’Innocente” and “Dora Flor and Her Two Husbands.”
The titles are available for a $12 rental per film, and viewers have 72 hours to watch. Tickets can be purchased online at: https://drafthouse.com/winchester/news/join-us-for-online-screenings-today.
Gyurisin is working with several other independent distributors and hopes to announce new titles each week. Prices and details may vary depending on distributor and title. He said he expects the movies to be available for rental for as long as possible and described the movies as “a collection of films for families and cinephiles and people who support the Alamo Drafthouse.” The movies can be purchased online anywhere in the United States.
“When theaters were closing I was reaching out to distribution partners to find ways for us to move forward in this changing landscape,” Gyurisin said. “What’s unique about this is we are not defined by distance or by walls. If you have family members in California that want to support the Alamo, they can. If someone has traveled here and wants to support the Alamo, they can.”
Gyurisin said a lot of the movies that will be made available “tend to be more art house, more international, more foreign language films.” He also said there are two “great documentaries” available.
“I don’t know how many people will recognize these titles immediately, which is kind of half of the excitement,” Gyurisin said. “There’s a lot of discovery and a lot of personal, community-based programming still involved with all of this.”
For a complete list of available and upcoming screenings, visit: https://bit.ly/39gUq40
