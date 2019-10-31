WINCHESTER — The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Winchester is rolling out the red carpet for actor Matthew Modine, who will be in town this weekend for a nine-movie retrospective called Full Metal Modine.
The 60-year-old New York City resident has accrued dozens of screen and stage credits since making his theatrical debut in John Sayles’ 1983 movie, “Baby It’s You.” He is perhaps best known for playing Private J.T. “Joker” Davis in the 1987 Oscar-nominated film “Full Metal Jacket” and, in 2016, Dr. Martin Brenner in the debut season of the Netflix TV series “Stranger Things.”
“It’s wonderful to have just one project that inspired and deeply impacted an audience,” Modine wrote this week in an interview conducted via email. “To have several is a true blessing.”
Full Metal Modine kicks off Friday evening at the Alamo Drafthouse, 181 Kernstown Commons Blvd., with screenings of “Married to the Mob” (5:45 p.m.), “Full Metal Jacket” (7:15 p.m.) and “Vision Quest” (9 p.m.). Saturday’s lineup includes “Cutthroat Island” (11:30 a.m.), “And the Band Played On” (5:30 p.m.) and “Pacific Heights” (9:30 p.m.). The retrospective concludes on Sunday with “Memphis Belle” (11:30 a.m.), “Birdy” (3 p.m.) and, at 6:40 p.m., a screening of several short films directed by Modine and a 35mm showing of a top-secret film being brought to Winchester by the actor himself.
Andy Gyurisin, director of programs and promotions at the local Alamo Drafthouse, said the mystery movie is a rarely seen gem that is so close to Modine’s heart, he is bringing his own copy to be screened on Sunday.
Tickets to all nine movies — each of which will include a Q&A session with Modine — are still available and can be ordered online at drafthouse.com. Admission to each film is $10 with the exception of “And the Band Played On,” which is being shown free of charge.
Gyurisin said the 1993 HBO television production of “And the Band Played On” has only been screened theatrically once before in the United States, and that was at the Tribeca Film Festival.
“It was the first movie about HIV/AIDS and it helped people understand that this disease did not have a sexual preference. Many people, wrongfully, categorized it as such,” Modine wrote about “And the Band Played On,” in which he played the lead role of Dr. Don Francis. “I believe the film helped to open hearts and also inspire a new generation of very compassionate doctors, nurses, physicians and medical researchers.”
When asked about his best and worst experiences as an actor, Modine wrote, “There is no worst. I’m doing what I love and always approach my work and the creative teams (that includes everyone whose name you see in the credits) with hope and positivity. As far as picking the favorite — well, I have two children and I couldn’t — and wouldn’t — pick one over the other!”
Fans of the Netflix favorite “Stranger Things,” which will start shooting its fourth season in January, have been wondering if Modine will ever return to the show, especially since Season 1 left his character’s fate ambiguous. Those fans will have to keep wondering, though, because when asked if he could share any information about the possible return of Dr. Martin Brenner, all that Modine would say was, “Nope.”
He was much more chatty regarding “Miss Virginia,” an independent film released on Oct. 18 to theaters and on-demand streaming services that features him in the role of Congressman Cliff Williams.
“It’s a story about a real-life amazing woman, Miss Virginia Walden Ford, who has worked, and continues to work, improving the educational lives of young students,” he wrote. “’Foster Boy’ is another film which will be coming out in the near future. It’s a painful story based on actual events within the foster care system.”
Another future project could find Modine making a return to the Winchester area.
“I wrote a Civil War-era coming-of-age script and I’d love to see if the area is an appropriate location for me to film,” Modine wrote of the Shenandoah Valley.
Full Metal Modine is part of Alamo Drafthouse’s celebration of the theater’s first 10 years in Winchester. Another special event to mark the anniversary is scheduled for Nov. 18 and 19, when film critic and historian Leonard Maltin and his daughter, Jessie Maltin, will make two special appearances. Tickets for each event are $12 and can be purchased at drafthouse.com.
