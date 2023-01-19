WINCHESTER — An endeavor that began as a small group of friends watching independent and cult films at a downtown Winchester business will celebrate a major milestone this weekend.
The Winchester Alamo Drafthouse Film Club will be observing its 1,000th movie screening and its 10th anniversary Saturday by showing three acclaimed, off-the-beaten-path movies — "Cinema Sabaya," "The Automatic Hate" and "Cadejo Blanco" — and hosting a Q&A with filmmaker Penny Lane that will include a secret screening of one of her documentaries.
"She's coming in from New York and we're going to celebrate her and her journey within Film Club," the group's co-founder, Andy Gyurisin, said about Lane, whose movies "Nuts!" and "Hail Satan?" were previously featured at club screenings. "Both of those did exceptionally well."
Gyurisin said on Thursday that Film Club got its start about 14 years ago, but the anniversary being celebrated this weekend marks the group's move to the Alamo Drafthouse movie theater at 181 Kernstown Commons Blvd. near Winchester.
Film Club began in the late 2000s at the Winchester Book Gallery on the Loudoun Street Mall when the store was owned and operated by Gyurisin and his wife, Jennifer. The couple invited friends to the store to watch arthouse-style movies and discuss them afterwards.
"My first hope was that we would watch 100 movies," Andy Gyurisin said. "That was the goal."
When the Gyurisins sold the store in August 2011, Film Club moved to their home. In short order, there were too many club members to comfortably fit inside the house so Andy Gyurisin sought another more appropriate venue.
That turned out to be Winchester's Alamo Drafthouse, which, in July 2013, invited Film Club to use its movie screens. The anniversary of that move is what's being celebrated Saturday.
Today, Film Club has nearly 3,000 email subscribers and social media followers, and its success has inspired the formation of about a dozen similar clubs at Alamo Drafthouse locations across the country.
"It just snowballed," Gyurisin said. "We've also been really influential in the community in terms of connecting with nonprofits and raising money for them through our [annual Lost Weekend] film festivals. We've hit so many milestones. It's been exciting."
The schedule for Saturday's 10th anniversary/1,000th screening celebration at the Alamo Drafthouse is as follows:
- 11 a.m. — "Cinema Sabaya"
- 1:45 p.m. — "The Automatic Hate"
- 5 p.m. — An Evening with Documentary Filmmaker Penny Lane
- 8:30 p.m. — "Cadejo Blanco"
"Each individual show has its own ticket available or you can buy a day-long pass," Gyurisin said, noting that as of Thursday morning, tickets were still available at drafthouse.com/winchester.
Individual tickets are $10.75 per event and the day pass costs $25.
The showings of "Cinema Sabaya" and "Cadejo Blanco" will be advance, pre-release screenings, while "The Automatic Hate" is returning to the Alamo Drafthouse after being the 199th Film Club showing.
Several special guests will be at the Alamo on Saturday to discuss the movies being shown. In addition to the Q&A and secret screening with Lane, attendees will also be able to ask questions of "The Automatic Hate" director Justin Lerner and star Joseph Cross. Lerner also directed "Cadejo Blanco" and will offer insight into that film as well.
An added bonus on Saturday will be an opportunity to buy a print of a unique, limited-edition poster created specifically for Film Club's 1,000th screening by Alamo Drafthouse's corporate headquarters in Austin, Texas. The posters will be sold for $20 each and be an instant collector's item.
"We're not going to reprint it so when it's gone, it's gone," Gyurisin said.
Gyurisin said he is proud of — and somewhat surprised by — how far Film Club has come from its humble beginnings as a collective of friends in a local bookstore.
"It's really exciting to see how the small Shenandoah Valley in rural Virginia has supported something like this," he said. "They've made it bigger than anything I could have imagined it being. It is 100% due to the community."
For more information about Winchester's Alamo Drafthouse and Saturday's Film Club celebration, visit drafthouse.com/winchester.
