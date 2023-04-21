As it turns out, Pistol is terrified of gunshots.
The Alaskan husky has had quite an adventurous few weeks, which started with a long airplane ride from her former home in Alaska to Virginia, involved the introduction of indoor living with a Strasburg family, and then the sound of distant gunfire that sent her running for the hills, and the river, and the roads around Shenandoah County.
After seven days missing, and untold miles covered, Pistol is now back home in Strasburg where she is recovering from her epic journey.
Born and raised in Eagle, Alaska, the petite black 8-year-old is a retired sled dog, having worked on guided expeditions for Bush Alaska Expeditions from the time she was old and strong enough. It was there that she crossed paths with Deb Cawthorn of Strasburg.
Cawthorn, who is retired from the U.S. Coast Guard, has been working as an expedition guide for the company for several seasons.
“I was always really into huskies. I used to follow the Iditarod [annual 1,000-mile trail sled dog race]. We got a couple of huskies when I knew I wasn’t going back to a ship, and then we got stationed in Kodiak, Alaska,” said Cawthorn, about her and her husband Mark, who is also retired from active duty with the Coast Guard. “I decided I was not going to leave Alaska until I did a real deal dog mushing trip.”
For her maiden voyage, she selected Bush Alaska Expeditions, whose owners have experience in the Iditarod. After a couple of trips as a client, Cawthorn went a third time in 2015 after she retired from the Coast Guard and convinced the owners to give her — a woman from the East Coast — a shot at leading expeditions.
“I had to kind of prove myself,” she said of her role as leader of multi-day trips through the remote Alaska wilderness where there are no paths, no running water, and no electricity. “We would go so far out, and you can only carry so much food in your dog sled, that we’d have to have airdrops of food. We did probably 400 to 500 miles in 12 days on a trip. It was just amazing.”
Working for a few months each winter in Alaska gave Cawthorn time to get to know the 55 sled dogs used by the company. And family and friends started to come up to share in the adventure.
One of those friends, Denise Lawson of Springfield, bonded with one of the dogs when she visited for an expedition, Cawthorn said, adding that sled dogs are typically rehomed after they retire. Lawson dove into the idea of rehoming the hardworking dogs, and created an organization called Black Bear Sled Dogs to do just that.
“Denise writes children’s books about Black Bear, who is the first dog that she adopted,” Cawthorn said, noting books like “Black Bear Goes to Washington” and “Black Bear Saves Christmas” are available for purchase with the proceeds going toward veterinary expenses and other costs associated with rehoming. Lawson has rehomed more than 20 dogs since starting the organization, Cawthorn said.
And one of those dogs is Pistol, with whom Cawthorn’s daughter, Leah, fell in love during a trip to Alaska. “She was on the waitlist to adopt Pistol for three years,” Cawthorn said, noting that guests connect with dogs during their tours and ask to be placed on the list for adoption when it’s time for the dog to retire.
And so at the end of March, Pistol arrived in the Deer Rapids neighborhood outside Strasburg with Cawthorn, where she was intended to spend some time adjusting to life in Virginia. She was adapting well, learning to walk on stairs and spend more time indoors, until April 4 when she was spooked by the sound of gunfire. Pistol was able to push open a gate and then she was gone.
“She went, almost instantly, into run mode,” Cawthorn said.
Running was quite literally Pistol’s job, and she was good at it.
“Pistol has always been very shy, very skittish. And she is notoriously a runner,” Cawthorn said. “She is like a running machine. But hooking up, and unhooking, if you’re not holding on to her, she will take off and hide. And she, one time actually, ran all the way from one of our cabins 25 miles away. She got loose and she ran home.”
Knowing how Pistol could cover ground, Cawthorn immediately took to Facebook to seek the community’s help. Very quickly, neighbors started commenting with sightings, and Cawthorn saw her a few times that first morning. Later sightings would come in from farther out, from U.S. Route 11 and Fisher’s Hill to John Marshall Highway. With Pistol still missing that evening, Cawthorn recruited friends to help her search, later learning that it was a wrong move.
After speaking with Carmen Brothers, a professional pet tracker based in Stephens City, Cawthorn learned that in her initial panic to find Pistol, she had made a few mistakes — calling the dog’s name, having friends help look in the woods surrounding her home, and using an all-terrain vehicle in the search.
Following Brothers’ advice, she refocused her efforts, placing a scent item in a baggie for Brothers’ tracking dogs to use when they were available that Saturday. After some struggles that morning, the tracker dogs found the trail that afternoon.
“We were hitting tracks and it was amazing to see how they worked. The [tracker] dogs are not going to lead you right to your dog. They’re going to lead you to the area to focus on. So now we had that area, which was a 25-mile radius at that point,” she said.
Having narrowed down the search area, Cawthorn focused along Battlefield, Junction, and Back roads, where she posted flyers, spoke to residents, and drove around at night looking for Pistol, with the knowledge that the dog was likely traveling at night and hunkering down during the daytime heat that week. She tried a few times cooking meat on an outdoor grill in an effort to lure Pistol.
“It was just this cat and mouse game. It was crazy,” Cawthorn said, noting that Pistol was spotted near the West Virginia line and may have covered 100 miles in her wandering.
Finally that weekend, Leah Cawthorn and her boyfriend Seth Newman saw Pistol on Mount Hebron Road. Though she took off again, the sighting confirmed for the family that Pistol was still alive and that they were looking in the right area. A few more sightings helped shrink the search area to a couple of miles, Cawthorn said, noting that she put up wildlife cameras and set a trap for Pistol to no avail.
Finally, on April 11, she caught a break after Pistol was spotted resting in a yard on Waverly Drive — 12 miles from home, having crossed the Shenandoah River, U.S. Route 11 and Interstate 81.
Ever so carefully, Cawthorn approached. Moving slowly and loaded with hot dogs and other tasty treats, she laid down on the ground and rolled her way toward Pistol, talking softly and gently. Eventually, Pistol, looking thin and exhausted, stood and started eating. After about 30 minutes, Pistol was close enough for Cawthorn could get her hands on her. And then she held on.
“She just walked right with me to the car and got in the car. She ate a whole pack of hot dogs,” said Cawthorn. “It was such a blessing, just such a relief. It had been such a stressful week.”
Noticeably limping, Pistol has been resting at home, recovering from wounds on her paws from running on pavement. She’ll be visiting Leah Cawthorn in the coming days to begin to get acclimated to her adoptive home. And she is now outfitted with a GPS tracker.
