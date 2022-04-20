BERRYVILLE — Rhodeside & Harwell Inc. (RHI), a landscape architecture firm in Alexandria, has been hired to develop a master design plan for the Clarke County Courthouse grounds in downtown Berryville.
The plan stems from controversy over a Confederate monument in front of the courthouse.
RHI was awarded its $75,380 contract based on its experience in "handling contentious issues" and getting the public involved in determining designs, County Administrator Chris Boies told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Employees of the firm initially visited the grounds on April 12. Supervisors Chairman David Weiss accompanied them.
The firm "seems to have a good team," said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor.
Installed in 1900, the “Appomattox” monument lists names of Confederate soldiers from the county who died in battle during the Civil War. Atop the monument is a granite statue of an unarmed, downcast soldier.
Controversy erupted over the monument, and similar ones nationwide, in the wake of the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis in May 2020.
Legal matters stood in the way of efforts to resolve the controversy, because it was discovered that a private association of cavalry descendants owned the small piece of courthouse grounds where the monument sits. The group disbanded decades ago.
On April 8, a Clarke County Circuit Court jury awarded the county ownership of both the monument and the parcel. Claiming adverse possession or "squatter's rights," the county had filed suit seeking ownership, having maintained the property for more than 90 years.
Turner Ashby Camp 1567 Sons of Confederate Veterans, a Winchester-based organization devoted to preserving Confederate history, also filed suit to gain ownership but was unsuccessful.
The legal squabbles have been "confusing for the public," said Weiss.
Early last year, a citizens committee recommended keeping the monument where it is on North Church Street, yet bringing to light and sharing more of Clarke County’s history, especially as it pertains to African American residents.
RHI will take those suggestions into account while developing the master plan.
"We want a solution that brings the community together in a collaborative way," Boies said.
RHI will lead discussions among focus groups in the coming weeks, then hold a public forum to present alternatives for the master plan, he said.
Whatever eventually happens to the grounds, "the statue is not going to be moved," Weiss said.
The county may contribute some funding. Still, private fundraising will be needed to help cover the total cost of implementing recommendations, officials have determined.
Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett, the board's vice chairwoman, inquired as to when fundraising should start.
People probably will want to know what their money will go toward before they make donations, Boies reasoned.
While it's not quite time to start raising funds, "we need to do it sooner rather than later," Weiss said.
Should the public not be satisfied with RHI's master plan, "we can start all over again," he said.
