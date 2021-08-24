WINCHESTER — Ongoing testing of the city’s water supply shows it is safe to drink despite a potentially dangerous algae bloom in the North Fork of the Shenandoah River.
Winchester Communications Director Amy Simmons reported on Monday that laboratory tests have revealed no toxins in the drinking water, meaning it is safe for city residents to consume and use.
The algae bloom on the North Fork of the Shenandoah River near Middletown, where the city draws and treats water for Winchester residents and businesses, can produce a variety of toxins known as cyanotoxins that can cause health problems in humans if consumed in excessive quantities over an extended period of time.
According to a Winchester media release, the harmful algae bloom in the Shenandoah’s North Fork was first noticed on July 27 about 1.5 miles upstream of the city’s water intake valves. Since then, the city has optimized its treatment process for the removal of cyanotoxins and enhanced its monitoring of the water’s quality.
Testing and treatment of the city’s water will continue for the duration of the algae bloom, which could last through October or longer, the release states.
During that time, the city will continue working with the Virginia Department of Health to prevent customers from experiencing any negative health impacts caused by the algae.
Anyone with questions should call Winchester Water Supply and Wastewater Treatment Division Manager Don Riggleman at 540-667-1815, extension 1422.
