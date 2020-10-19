WINCHESTER — United Way Northern Shenandoah Valley will raise money for area families today through Oct. 30 during its ALICE Awareness Week.
Its goal is to raise $10,000 to help 20 families with life-changing ALICE Emergency Funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent news release.
People can make donations outright or be an ALICE ambassador, raising money through crowdfunding and traditional fundraising, the release says.
Gifts to this effort can be made through Oct. 30 at unitedwaynsv.org/aliceawareness.
ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed and refers to people who have jobs but who are still struggling to pay for daily necessities, sometimes forced to make impossible decisions such as whether to pay for food, bills or medical care.
All money raised during ALICE Awareness Week helps United Way reach its campaign goal, the release says, but also goes to support emergency ALICE programs through Valley Assistance Network — things like preventing families from having to live in their cars during the coldest months of the year, helping workers get to work using gas cards, or getting a family into a house or apartment.
An upcoming “Alice e-Challenge” will educate on ALICE through a two-week immersive email seminar. Participants opt in to receive daily emails about what ALICE looks like in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Topics include the impacts of housing, childcare, food access, health care, transportation, technology and the effects of COVID-19 on ALICE households. For more information and to opt-in, visit unitedwaynsv.org/aliceawareness.
ALICE families have been some of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the release says.
United Way NSV has focused on helping ALICE families for the past few years and has seen a record increase in requests for assistance through Valley Assistance Network since the pandemic began.
United Way NSV covers Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick and Shenandoah.
