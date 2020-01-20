Alice Mae Voysey, 75, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Spring Arbor of Winchester.
Alice was born in 1944, in Moscow, Idaho, the son of the late Edward Gay and Edna Eller. She was a graduate of Moscow High School in Moscow, Idaho. Alice enjoyed watching figure skating and loved to cross stitch. She was an avid Elvis and Clay Aiken fan. She was a member of the Newcomer’s Club while living in Washington State. She was also an avid collector of Snowbabies.
Alice married Stephen Alfred Voysey on May 10, 1969 in Milwaukie, Oregon. He preceded her in death on March 10, 2019.
She is survived by her son, Christopher “Chris” Voysey (Dawn) of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; two grandchildren, Michaela and Lillian Voysey, both of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; brother, Jim Eller of Pullman, Idaho; and sister, Marion Partrick of Lewiston, Idaho.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Grace Meisner, and her brother, Stanley Eller.
A memorial service will be conducted on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Fellowship Bible Church in the back, lower level, Winchester, Virginia. Pastor Charlie Spencer will be officiating. There will be a time of food and fellowship to follow the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Curvy Girls of Shenandoah Valley via their website: https://www.raceplanner.com/donate/Alice-Voysey
