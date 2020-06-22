WINCHESTER — Marine Corps veteran Aliscia Andrews will challenge Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton in the Nov. 3 election for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District.
On Saturday night, Andrews won the final round of voting in the 10th Congressional District Republican convention, securing the GOP nomination. The convention was held outside Shenandoah University’s James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center.
Andrews received 57.5% of the vote, defeating fellow Republican candidates Jeff Dove, Rob Jones and Matthew Truong.
“I think we worked incredibly hard, but so did every campaign that was here today,” Andrews said in a phone interview afterward. “And I just am so humbled to be the nominee for the 10th District of Virginia.”
The convention was held drive-through style, with 1,240 Republican delegates filling out ballots in their own cars and handing them to a volunteer. Voting took place from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Each delegate ranked their first, second, third and fourth choices. The ranked-choice voting was done to ensure that the Republican nominee for the 10th District race would be supported by a majority of the party, rather than a plurality. The votes were counted inside the Wilkins Center.
In the first round of voting, Rob Jones received 31.67% of the vote, Truong 30.47%, Andrews 27.53% and Dove 10.33%. After Dove was eliminated, the people who supported him had their votes allocated to their second choice. In the second round, Jones had 34.29%, Andrews 33% and Truong 32.67%. After Truong was eliminated and the votes reallocated, Andrews ended up with about 57.5% of the vote, while Rob Jones had 42.5%.
“I’m ready to start a Wexit movement to ensure that Virginia 10’s constituents are represented for the first time in a long time,” Andrews said. “I genuinely want to thank the men I was up against for running an incredible campaign — Rob, Jeff and Matt are incredible competitors. They are just wonderful men and I just am so humbled. And I am just so excited and I’m so ready to take the hill.”
Wexton has represented the 10th District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2019. Representatives serve two-year terms.
The 10th District includes all of Clarke, Frederick and Loudoun counties; the cities of Winchester, Manassas and Manassas Park; and parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties.
Andrews said she she stands with President Donald Trump in wanting to build a wall along the U.S.’s border with Mexico, close immigration loopholes and secure America’s ports to stop illegal immigration. According to her website, she also stands with law enforcement and border patrol and supports “policies that enable them to do their jobs while the far-left demonizes them.”
Andrews, who is a contractor for the Department of Homeland Security and Intelligence on border security issues, considers national security a top priority. According to her website, she believes the United States should have “a fully-funded and operational military,” stating that the country needs to maintain military dominance over China, Russia, North Korea and Iran. She also vows to never vote in ways that infringe upon Second Amendment rights to bear arms, and she supports the Virginia counties that want to declare themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries.
Heather Rice, of Manassas, who was elected to the Republican Party’s State Central Committee during Saturday’s convention, said there is an understanding among Republican voters “that whoever wins, we all will rally behind them.” She said the convention had a good turnout, considering the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m very proud of our party and their participation,” Rice said. “We’ve got really great people participating in this event.”
Frederick County Commissioner of the Revenue Seth Thatcher, who voted for Jones, said he will support the GOP nominee.
“I don’t think there’s a bad candidate in the group,” Thatcher said. “I think the majority of people will fall behind the nominee.”
Winchester resident Tony Growden said any of the Republican candidates could “easily go up against Jennifer Wexton and defeat her.”
Also during the convention, Geary Higgins was named chair of the 10th Congressional District Republican Committee, defeating incumbent Matt Leeds. Mark Sell, Ron Wright and Rice were elected to the Republican Party of Virginia’s State Central Committee. Ginni Thomas, Jo-Ann Chase and Eugene Delgaudio were made 10th District delegates to the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C.
Phil Griffin, Heather Rice and Ron Wright were made alternate national delegates. Cathy McNickle became 10th District Presidential Elector.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.