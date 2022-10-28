MIDDLETOWN — After being homeless for nearly four years, the Winchester Model Railroad Club has found new headquarters south of the city.
The club plans to rebuild and replicate the original B&O train station at its former location next to the CSX railroad tracks on West First Street in Middletown.
Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said on Thursday the town, which owns the land where the station is located, is working in partnership with the club to resurrect the old depot, and Dave Holliday Construction Inc. of Winchester contributed $100,000 plus site work and planning services to get the ball rolling.
"I am delighted to be helping the town with this project," Dave Holliday said in a media release. "Reconstructing the train station is a great way to bring back a wonderful piece of history for the benefit of our community's future."
Harbaugh said several other people — including Thomas A. Lash, Robert G. Kendall, Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland and former Winchester mayor Larry Omps — have also made donations to help fund the work, and Middletown and the Winchester Model Railroad Club will conduct a capital campaign to raise the remaining $100,000 needed for renovations.
"We were looking to move to a more appreciative community, and it is a great pleasure to be a part of Middletown," club President Jim Clevenger said.
The Winchester Model Railroad Club was founded in 1982 and headquartered in a former CSX Transportation train station at 430 N. Cameron St. in Winchester. Its elaborate model train display, which filled most of the single-story building, became well known locally thanks to the club's annual open houses during the winter holidays.
The display that club members constructed and expanded over a period of 30 years was removed from the property in February 2019 when The Laurel Center, a nonprofit agency that shelters and supports victims of domestic and sexual violence, purchased the former train station from CSX for $205,000. The Laurel Center is in the process of transforming the structure into a cafe that will provide job training for its clients.
The Winchester Model Railroad Club spent almost four years looking for a new facility that would be large enough to accommodate a replacement model train display — most of the original display could not be salvaged — before reaching agreement with Middletown to rebuild the old B&O station on First Street.
"We are looking forward to constructing a new and even better model railroad layout and preserving B&O railroad history and heritage," Clevenger said.
The B&O Railroad Co. was established in 1827 to haul freight and passengers, according to Britannica.com. It was acquired in 1963 by the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway Co., and in 1980 became part of CSX Corp. B&O's existence ended in 1987 when CSX Corp. became CSX Transportation and dispensed with the B&O brand.
Club and town officials have not said when the renovated train station is expected to be completed.
For more information about the Winchester Model Railroad Club, visit wmrrc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.