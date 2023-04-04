Emerson Fusco

Handley — Senior

Guard

Winchester Star Player of the Year led the area in scoring (18.2 ppg), rebounding (7.9 rpg) and was second in assists (3.7). Named First Team All-State, All-Region 4C and All-Class 4 Northwestern District.

Kellen Tyson

Sherando — Senior

Forward

Second in the area with a 16.4 scoring average. Was fourth in rebounding (7.3) and field goal percentage (53.8) and made 69.8 percent of his free throws. First Team All-Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District.

Tyler Seminaro

Millbrook — Senior

Guard

Fifth in the area with a 13.9 scoring average. Shot 44.4 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3-point range. Second in the area with 45 3-pointers. First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District and Second Team All-Region 4C.

Trey Williams

Sherando — Junior

Guard

Averaged 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the floor and 78 percent from the foul line. First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District and Second Team All-Region 4C.

Ashton Kees

James Wood — Junior

Forward

Fourth in the area with a 14.6 scoring average. Was third in rebounding (7.4) and second in blocked shots per game (1.2). First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District and Second Team All-Region 4C.

Detric Brown

Millbrook — Senior

Guard/Forward

Averaged 10.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 44.7 percent from the floor. First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District and Second Team All-Region 4C.

Will Booker

Clarke County — Junior

Forward

Third in the area with a 14.8 scoring average. Was second in the area in 3-point percentage (39.2) and grabbed 4.6 rebounds, while shooting 44.4 percent from the floor. First Team All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District.

Jaevon Brisco

Handley — Freshman

Guard

Led the area in three-point goals made (46) and in three-point percentage (42.6 percent). Averaged 7.9 points per game for the Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament champions. Second Team All-District selection.

