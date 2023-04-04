Emerson Fusco
Handley — Senior
Guard
Winchester Star Player of the Year led the area in scoring (18.2 ppg), rebounding (7.9 rpg) and was second in assists (3.7). Named First Team All-State, All-Region 4C and All-Class 4 Northwestern District.
Kellen Tyson
Sherando — Senior
Forward
Second in the area with a 16.4 scoring average. Was fourth in rebounding (7.3) and field goal percentage (53.8) and made 69.8 percent of his free throws. First Team All-Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District.
Tyler Seminaro
Millbrook — Senior
Guard
Fifth in the area with a 13.9 scoring average. Shot 44.4 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3-point range. Second in the area with 45 3-pointers. First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District and Second Team All-Region 4C.
Trey Williams
Sherando — Junior
Guard
Averaged 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the floor and 78 percent from the foul line. First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District and Second Team All-Region 4C.
Ashton Kees
James Wood — Junior
Forward
Fourth in the area with a 14.6 scoring average. Was third in rebounding (7.4) and second in blocked shots per game (1.2). First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District and Second Team All-Region 4C.
Detric Brown
Millbrook — Senior
Guard/Forward
Averaged 10.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 44.7 percent from the floor. First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District and Second Team All-Region 4C.
Will Booker
Clarke County — Junior
Forward
Third in the area with a 14.8 scoring average. Was second in the area in 3-point percentage (39.2) and grabbed 4.6 rebounds, while shooting 44.4 percent from the floor. First Team All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District.
Jaevon Brisco
Handley — Freshman
Guard
Led the area in three-point goals made (46) and in three-point percentage (42.6 percent). Averaged 7.9 points per game for the Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament champions. Second Team All-District selection.
