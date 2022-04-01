All-Area Boys' Basketball: Honorable Mention WMoody WMoody Author email Apr 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lazare Adingono, Sherando, juniorWill Booker, Clarke County, sophomoreJosh Borromeo, James Wood, juniorMatthew Sipe, Clarke County, juniorCole Stowers, James Wood, senior Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WMoody Author email Follow WMoody Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News China to back Myanmar 'no matter how the situation changes' California corporate diversity law ruled unconstitutional California has $600M in unclaimed can, bottle deposits Green Party candidates can appear on Montana ballot in 2022 Arizona sports betting revenue tops $500 million in January New contracts for 43,000 state workers sent to lawmakers Kansas trans sports ban likely to pass; veto override unsure Georgia Senate seeks gradual tax cut, ditches film tax limit Appeal filed for ex-clerk who refused marriage licenses Los Angeles agrees to settle lawsuit over homeless crisis More News from the Associated Press Local News Enjoying storytime Trails 4 Miles race to promote autism awareness on Saturday at Sherando Park Student-athlete cardiac policy being implemented in the Clarke schools Cute ducklings could open doors to future careers Passion for serving leads Pendleton to AAUW Woman of the Year honors Middletown advances ordinance amendment aimed at unsightly properties 'A fascinating story': Annie and the Six-Triple-Eight Pause for reflection Judge dismisses criminal case against Del. LaRock Back to winter AP National Sports US 1st round World Cup matches all kick off at 2 pm EST Short-handed Grizzlies snap Suns' nine-game winning streak Spurs maintain 10th place in West with big win over Blazers Brooks leads short-handed Grizzlies past Suns, 122-114 Barnes scores 25 in Kings' 2nd win over Rockets in 3 days Death Notices Michael Mathew Kresge Ruth B. Rinker Death notices for April 1 Sue A. Sheaffer May 25, 1935 - January 26, 2022 Dillon R. Dean Savannah Leoria Brown Death notices for March 31 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Apr 2 HUZZAH!! The Regiment is Coming! Sat, Apr 2, 2022
