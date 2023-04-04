F: Lazare Adingono, Sherando, Sr.

F: Moses Day, Clarke County, Jr.

F: Chris Morrison, James Wood, Sr.

C: Breylon Miller, Handley, So.

G: Kaplan Ambrose, Handley, Jr.

G: Louie Marino, Clarke County, Jr.

G: Javell Holmes, Millbrook, Sr.

