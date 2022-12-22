Will Pardue
Handley — Junior
Pardue — The Winchester Star Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year — placed 7th in Class 4 (16:29, All-State) and 2nd in Region 4C (15:22.10, All-Region). Ran a season PR of 15:10 to place 7th at the MileStat.com XC Invitational.
Garrett Stickley
Handley — Junior
Stickley placed 8th in Class 4 (16:29, All-State), won the Region 4C title (15:15.6, season PR, All-Region) and took 3rd in the Class 4 Northwestern District (15:44.7, All-District).
Nick Hayden
Millbrook — Senior
Hayden placed 13th in Class 4 (16:53, All-State), 5th in Region 4C (15:33.3, All-Region) and won the Class 4 Northwestern District title (15:24.9, season PR and school record, All-District).
Pierce Francis
Handley — Senior
Francis placed 17th in Class 4 (17:04), 14th in Region 4C (16:06.1, season PR) and 5th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (16:10.2, All-District). Ran a season PR of 16:04 at the MileStat.com XC Invitational.
Eli Clark
James Wood — Sophomore
Clark placed 11th in Class 4 (16:47, All-State), 6th in Region 4C (15:41, season PR, All-Region) and 9th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (16:30.2, All-District).
Ethan Pratt-Perez
James Wood — Junior
Pratt-Perez placed 38th in Class 4 (17:57), 4th in Region 4C (15:30.9, All-Region) and 2nd in the Class 4 Northwestern District (15:24.9, season PR, All-District).
Dylan McGraw
Sherando — Junior
McGraw placed 13th in Region 4C (16:05.8, season PR) and 6th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (16:16.9, All-District).
Cal Beckett
Clarke County — Junior
Beckett placed 4th in Class 2 (16:47.25, season PR, All-State) and 2nd in Region 2B (16:32, three miles, All-Region).
