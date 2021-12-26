Nico Schianchi
Handley — Senior
Schianchi placed 9th in Class 4 (16:09, All-State), 2nd in Region 4C (15:40, season PR, All-Region) and 3rd in the Class 4 Northwestern District (15:57.1, All-District). The Winchester Star Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year.
Liam McDonald
Wood — Senior
McDonald placed 64th in Class 4 (17:27), 9th in Region 4C (16:11, All-Region) and 5th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (16:15.4, All-District). Placed 12th at the Third Battle Invitational in a season PR of 16:09.4.
Nathaniel Woshner
Wood — Senior
Woshner placed 14th in Class 4 (16:14, All-State), 3rd at Region 4C (15:43, season PR, All-Region) and 2nd in the Class 4 Northwestern District (15:55.2, All-District). Will run for NCAA Division I Duquesne.
Cal Beckett
Clarke — Sophomore
Beckett placed 5th in Class 2 (17:09.1, season PR, All-State), 2nd in Region 2B (16:26 over 3 miles, All-Region) and 2nd in the Bull Run District (18:28, All-District).
Nick Hayden
Millbrook — Junior
Hayden placed 23rd in Class 4 (16:32), 5th in Region 4C (15:48, season PR, All-Region) and was the Class 4 Northwestern District champion (15:51, All-District).
Ethan Pratt-Perez
Wood — Sophomore
Pratt-Perez placed 25th in Class 4 (16:35), 6th in Region 4C (16:09, All-Region) and 4th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (15:57.5, season PR, All-District).
Ryan Stickley
Handley — Senior
Stickley placed 65th in Class 4 (17:28), 24th in Region 4C (16:51) and 7th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (16:27.5, season PR, All-District).
Garrett Stickley
Handley — Sophomore
Stickley placed 30th in Class 4 (16:49), 12th in Region 4C (16:21, season PR) and 8th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (16:28, All-District).
