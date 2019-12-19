Chance Crosen, Millbrook junior
Caleb Kemer, James Wood sophomore
Silas Schroer, Millbrook senior
Graham Schultz, Sherando sophomore
Nathan Shade, James Wood senior
Ryan Stickley, Handley sophomore
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Chance Crosen, Millbrook junior
Caleb Kemer, James Wood sophomore
Silas Schroer, Millbrook senior
Graham Schultz, Sherando sophomore
Nathan Shade, James Wood senior
Ryan Stickley, Handley sophomore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.