James Harris
Sherando — Junior
Harris placed 12th in the Class 4 state meet (16:13, all-state), 5th in Region 4C (16:23, all-region) and 2nd in the Class 4 Northwestern District (16:00 for 3 miles, all-district). Harris won four meets and had a season PR at the Third Battle Invitational (7th in 15:57).
Grayson Westfall
Handley — Senior
Westfall placed 20th at the Class 4 state meet (16:31), 10th in Region 4C (16:57, all-region) and 3rd in the Class 4 Northwestern District (16:13 for 3 miles, all-district). Westfall had a season PR of 16:26 at the MileStat.com Invitational in Mechanicsville.
Carter Johnson
Millbrook — Sophomore
Johnson placed 43rd in the Class 4 state meet (17:05), 21st in Region 4C (17:25) and 12th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (16:41 for 3 miles, all-district). Johnson had a season PR of 16:54 at Millbrook's Third Battle Invitational.
Liam McDonald
James Wood — Sophomore
McDonald placed 67th in the Class 4 state meet (17:36), 18th in Region 4C (17:18) and 5th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (16:30 for 3 miles, all-district). McDonald had a season PR of 16:39 at Millbrook's Third Battle Invitational.
Nathaniel Woshner
James Wood — Sophomore
Woshner placed 32nd in the Class 4 state meet (16:52), 11th in Region 4C (17:00) and 8th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (16:39 for 3 miles, all-district). Woshner had a season PR of 16:28 at Millbrook's Third Battle Invitational.
Bennett Cupps
Handley — Senior
Cupps was ill at the Region 4C meet and placed 58th (19:48). Placed 10th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (16:41 for 3 miles, all-district). Cupps had a season PR of 16:35 at the MileStat.com Invitational in Mechanicsville.
Jonathan Gates
Sherando — Junior
Gates placed 14th in the Region 4C meet (17:08) and 7th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (16:37 for 3 miles, all-district). Gates had a season PR of 16:51 at Millbrook's Third Battle Invitational.
Chris Simonelli
Millbrook — Senior
Simonelli placed 57th in the Class 4 state meet (17:23), 12th in Region 4C (17:02, season PR) and 4th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (16:25 for 3 miles, all-district).
