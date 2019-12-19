James Harris

Sherando — Junior

Harris placed 12th in the Class 4 state meet (16:13, all-state), 5th in Region 4C (16:23, all-region) and 2nd in the Class 4 Northwestern District (16:00 for 3 miles, all-district). Harris won four meets and had a season PR at the Third Battle Invitational (7th in 15:57).

Grayson Westfall

Handley — Senior

Westfall placed 20th at the Class 4 state meet (16:31), 10th in Region 4C (16:57, all-region) and 3rd in the Class 4 Northwestern District (16:13 for 3 miles, all-district). Westfall had a season PR of 16:26 at the MileStat.com Invitational in Mechanicsville.

Carter Johnson

Millbrook — Sophomore

Johnson placed 43rd in the Class 4 state meet (17:05), 21st in Region 4C (17:25) and 12th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (16:41 for 3 miles, all-district). Johnson had a season PR of 16:54 at Millbrook's Third Battle Invitational.  

Liam McDonald

James Wood — Sophomore

McDonald placed 67th in the Class 4 state meet (17:36), 18th in Region 4C (17:18) and 5th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (16:30 for 3 miles, all-district). McDonald had a season PR of 16:39 at Millbrook's Third Battle Invitational. 

Nathaniel Woshner

James Wood — Sophomore

Woshner placed 32nd in the Class 4 state meet (16:52), 11th in Region 4C (17:00) and 8th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (16:39 for 3 miles, all-district). Woshner had a season PR of 16:28 at Millbrook's Third Battle Invitational. 

Bennett Cupps

Handley — Senior

Cupps was ill at the Region 4C meet and placed 58th (19:48). Placed 10th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (16:41 for 3 miles, all-district). Cupps had a season PR of 16:35 at the MileStat.com Invitational in Mechanicsville. 

Jonathan Gates

Sherando — Junior

Gates placed 14th in the Region 4C meet (17:08) and 7th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (16:37 for 3 miles, all-district). Gates had a season PR of 16:51 at Millbrook's Third Battle Invitational.

Chris Simonelli

Millbrook — Senior

Simonelli placed 57th in the Class 4 state meet (17:23), 12th in Region 4C (17:02, season PR) and 4th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (16:25 for 3 miles, all-district). 

 

— Contact Robert Niedzwiecki at rniedzwiecki@winchesterstar.com

Follow on Twitter @WinStarSports1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.