Caleb Neiman
Clarke County — Senior
Forward
Neiman led the area with a school-record 45 goals (scored in 20 of 22 games) and tied for fourth with 11 assists. Class 2 State, Region 2B and Bull Run District Player of the Year and First Team.
Nick Catlett
Millbrook — Senior
Goalkeeper
Catlett ranked 2nd in area in saves per game (4.9) and 3rd in shutouts (10). Had a 1.05 GAA. Class 4 All-State 2nd team. C4 NWD Co-Player of the Year and Region 4C and C4 NWD 1st Team.
Chris LeBlanc
Clarke County — Junior
Forward
LeBlanc ranked second in the area with 18 goals and third with 12 assists. Class 2 All-State Second Team. Region 2B and Bull Run District First Team.
Jag Fitzsimmons
Handley — Sophomore
Midfielder
Fitzsimmons tied for seventh in the area with 11 goals and tied for ninth with 7 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District First Team.
Leo Morris
Clarke County — Junior
Forward
Morris ranked third in the area with 17 goals and tied for fourth with 11 assists. Class 2 State, Region 2B and Bull Run District First Team.
Jesus Ramirez
Clarke County — Senior
Defender
Ramirez had 3 goals and 2 assists. Helped Clarke record 19 shutouts. Class 2 State, Region 2B and BRD First Team. Will play at Ferrum.
Micah Frigaard
James Wood — Senior
Defender
Frigaard had 4 goals and tied for ninth in the area with 7 assists. Helped Wood record 11 shutouts. Region 4C and C4 NWD First Team.
Menes Ajyeman
Clarke County — Senior
Midfielder
Ajyeman led the area with 28 assists and ranked fourth with 15 goals. Class 2 State, Region 2B and Bull Run District First Team.
Joe Ziercher
Clarke Co. — Sophomore
Defender
Ziercher had 2 goals and 2 assists. Helped Clarke give up just 8 goals. Class 2 State, Region 2B and Bull Run District First Team.
Ryan King
James Wood — Senior
Midfielder
King had 5 goals and 6 assists. Class 4 Northwestern District Co-Player of the Year and Region 4C and C4 NWD First Team.
Garrett Johnson
Millbrook — Sophomore
Forward
Johnson ranked fifth in the area with 13 goals and had 5 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District First Team.
Jackson Justice
Handley — Freshman
Defender
Justice had 2 assists. Helped Judges record 8 shutouts. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District First Team.
Aaron Shipp
Millbrook — Senior
Midfielder
Shipp had 2 assists. Class 4 All-State Second Team. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District First Team.
Patrick Sigler
Millbrook — Senior
Defender
Sigler had 6 assists. Region 4C Second Team. Class 4 Northwestern District First Team.
