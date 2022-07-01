Caleb Neiman

Clarke County — Senior

Forward

Neiman led the area with a school-record 45 goals (scored in 20 of 22 games) and tied for fourth with 11 assists. Class 2 State, Region 2B and Bull Run District Player of the Year and First Team.

Nick Catlett

Millbrook — Senior

Goalkeeper

Catlett ranked 2nd in area in saves per game (4.9) and 3rd in shutouts (10). Had a 1.05 GAA. Class 4 All-State 2nd team. C4 NWD Co-Player of the Year and Region 4C and C4 NWD 1st Team.

Chris LeBlanc

Clarke County — Junior

Forward

LeBlanc ranked second in the area with 18 goals and third with 12 assists. Class 2 All-State Second Team. Region 2B and Bull Run District First Team.

Jag Fitzsimmons

Handley — Sophomore

Midfielder

Fitzsimmons tied for seventh in the area with 11 goals and tied for ninth with 7 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District First Team.

Leo Morris

Clarke County — Junior

Forward

Morris ranked third in the area with 17 goals and tied for fourth with 11 assists. Class 2 State, Region 2B and Bull Run District First Team.

Jesus Ramirez

Clarke County — Senior

Defender

Ramirez had 3 goals and 2 assists. Helped Clarke record 19 shutouts. Class 2 State, Region 2B and BRD First Team. Will play at Ferrum.

Micah Frigaard

James Wood — Senior

Defender

Frigaard had 4 goals and tied for ninth in the area with 7 assists. Helped Wood record 11 shutouts. Region 4C and C4 NWD First Team.

Menes Ajyeman

Clarke County — Senior

Midfielder

Ajyeman led the area with 28 assists and ranked fourth with 15 goals. Class 2 State, Region 2B and Bull Run District First Team.

Joe Ziercher

Clarke Co. — Sophomore

Defender

Ziercher had 2 goals and 2 assists. Helped Clarke give up just 8 goals. Class 2 State, Region 2B and Bull Run District First Team.

Ryan King

James Wood — Senior

Midfielder

King had 5 goals and 6 assists. Class 4 Northwestern District Co-Player of the Year and Region 4C and C4 NWD First Team.

Garrett Johnson

Millbrook — Sophomore

Forward

Johnson ranked fifth in the area with 13 goals and had 5 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District First Team.

Jackson Justice

Handley — Freshman

Defender

Justice had 2 assists. Helped Judges record 8 shutouts. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District First Team.

Aaron Shipp

Millbrook — Senior

Midfielder

Shipp had 2 assists. Class 4 All-State Second Team. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District First Team.

Patrick Sigler

Millbrook — Senior

Defender

Sigler had 6 assists. Region 4C Second Team. Class 4 Northwestern District First Team.

