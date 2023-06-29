Leo Morris
Clarke County — Senior
Forward
Morris led the area with 15 assists and ranked fourth with 19 goals. Class 2 All-State, Region 2B and Bull Run District First Team. Region 2B and Winchester Star Player of the Year. Will play for Ithaca.
Owen Turnbull
Handley — Junior
Goalkeeper
Turnbull ranked second in the area in goals allowed average (0.92), tied for second in shutouts (4) and ranked third in saves per game (6.6). Class 4 NWD Second Team.
Cal Beckett
Clarke County — Junior
Midfielder
Beckett ranked second in the area with 25 goals and ranked third with 12 assists. Class 2 All-State, Region 2B and Bull District First Team. Bull Run Player of the Year.
Dash Fitzsimmons
Handley — Junior
Midfielder
Fitzsimmons tied for seventh in the area with 8 assists and had 5 goals. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District First Team. Class 4 NWD Co-Player of the Year.
Chris LeBlanc
Clarke County — Senior
Forward
LeBlanc led the area with 28 goals and ranked second with 13 assists. Class 2 All-State and Region 2B First Team. Bull Run District Second Team.
Oakley Staples
Clarke County — Senior
Forward
Staples ranked third in the area with 22 goals and tied for ninth with 7 assists. Region 2B Second Team. Bull Run District First Team.
Owen Wade
Sherando — Junior
Forward
Wade tied for fifth in the area with 9 assists and tied for sixth with 9 goals. Region 4C Second Team. Class 4 NWD First Team.
Ben Fulmer
Clarke County — Senior
Defender
Fulmer ranked fourth in the area with 10 assists and had 1 goal. Class 2 All-State, Region 2B and Bull District First Team.
Will Demus
Millbrook — Sophomore
Midfielder
Demus tied for eighth in the area with 8 goals and had 6 assists. Region 4C Second Team. Class 4 NWD First Team.
Jag Fitzsimmons
Handley — Junior
Midfielder
Fitzsimmons tied for seventh in the area with 8 assists and had 4 goals. Region 4C and Class 4 NWD First Team.
Joe Ziercher
Clarke County — Junior
Defender
Ziercher had 4 goals and 3 assists. Class 2 All-State, Region 2B and Bull District First Team.
James Fowler
Handley — Junior
Defender
Fowler had 2 goals and 1 assist. Region 4C Second Team. Class 4 NWD First Team.
Jonathan Romero
Handley — Senior
Forward
Romero had 7 goals and 2 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 NWD First Team.
Jackson Justice
Handley — Sophomore
Defender
Justice had 1 goal and 3 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 NWD First Team.
