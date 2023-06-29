Leo Morris

Clarke County — Senior

Forward

Morris led the area with 15 assists and ranked fourth with 19 goals. Class 2 All-State, Region 2B and Bull Run District First Team. Region 2B and Winchester Star Player of the Year. Will play for Ithaca.

Owen Turnbull

Handley — Junior

Goalkeeper

Turnbull ranked second in the area in goals allowed average (0.92), tied for second in shutouts (4) and ranked third in saves per game (6.6). Class 4 NWD Second Team.

Cal Beckett

Clarke County — Junior

Midfielder

Beckett ranked second in the area with 25 goals and ranked third with 12 assists. Class 2 All-State, Region 2B and Bull District First Team. Bull Run Player of the Year.

Dash Fitzsimmons

Handley — Junior

Midfielder

Fitzsimmons tied for seventh in the area with 8 assists and had 5 goals. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District First Team. Class 4 NWD Co-Player of the Year.

Chris LeBlanc

Clarke County — Senior

Forward

LeBlanc led the area with 28 goals and ranked second with 13 assists. Class 2 All-State and Region 2B First Team. Bull Run District Second Team.

Oakley Staples

Clarke County — Senior

Forward

Staples ranked third in the area with 22 goals and tied for ninth with 7 assists. Region 2B Second Team. Bull Run District First Team.

Owen Wade

Sherando — Junior

Forward

Wade tied for fifth in the area with 9 assists and tied for sixth with 9 goals. Region 4C Second Team. Class 4 NWD First Team.

Ben Fulmer

Clarke County — Senior

Defender

Fulmer ranked fourth in the area with 10 assists and had 1 goal. Class 2 All-State, Region 2B and Bull District First Team.

Will Demus

Millbrook — Sophomore

Midfielder

Demus tied for eighth in the area with 8 goals and had 6 assists. Region 4C Second Team. Class 4 NWD First Team.

Jag Fitzsimmons

Handley — Junior

Midfielder

Fitzsimmons tied for seventh in the area with 8 assists and had 4 goals. Region 4C and Class 4 NWD First Team.

Joe Ziercher

Clarke County — Junior

Defender

Ziercher had 4 goals and 3 assists. Class 2 All-State, Region 2B and Bull District First Team.

James Fowler

Handley — Junior

Defender

Fowler had 2 goals and 1 assist. Region 4C Second Team. Class 4 NWD First Team.

Jonathan Romero

Handley — Senior

Forward

Romero had 7 goals and 2 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 NWD First Team.

Jackson Justice

Handley — Sophomore

Defender

Justice had 1 goal and 3 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 NWD First Team.

* Statistics accumulated in the five games that Handley forfeited (March 21 vs. Kettle Run, March 23 vs. Liberty, March 28 vs. Fauquier, March 30 vs. Millbrook, April 4 vs. James Wood) have been excluded. 

