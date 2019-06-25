Wade Butler, Sherando, sophomore forward

Alex Pinon-Santos, Handley, junior forward

Eli Racey, Sherando, senior forward

Justin Toone, Clarke County, sophomore forward

Ayrton Justice, Millbrook, junior midfielder/defender

Erick Nolasco, James Wood, sophomore midfielder

Ethan Perloff, Millbrook, junior defender

Wesley Walker, James Wood, senior midfielder

Cris Trejo, Handley, junior midfielder

Michael Leckie, Sherando, senior defender

Robert Lineburg, Handley, senior defender

Zach Stautzenbach, James Wood, senior defender

Brandon Mayo, Clarke County, junior goalkeeper

— Contact Robert Niedzwiecki at rniedzwiecki@winchesterstar.com

Follow on Twitter @WinStarSports1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.