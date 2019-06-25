Wade Butler, Sherando, sophomore forward
Alex Pinon-Santos, Handley, junior forward
Eli Racey, Sherando, senior forward
Justin Toone, Clarke County, sophomore forward
Ayrton Justice, Millbrook, junior midfielder/defender
Erick Nolasco, James Wood, sophomore midfielder
Ethan Perloff, Millbrook, junior defender
Wesley Walker, James Wood, senior midfielder
Cris Trejo, Handley, junior midfielder
Michael Leckie, Sherando, senior defender
Robert Lineburg, Handley, senior defender
Zach Stautzenbach, James Wood, senior defender
Brandon Mayo, Clarke County, junior goalkeeper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.