Ben Tanger, James Wood, senior goalkeeper
Logan Arthur, Millbrook, junior defender
Ethan Bowman, James Wood, junior defender
Cody Crittenden, Sherando, senior defender
James Fowler, Handley, sophomore defender
Ben Fulmer, Clarke County, junior defender
Cal Beckett, Clarke County, sophomore midfielder
Dash Fitzsimmons, Handley, sophomore midfielder
Charlie Frame, Clarke County, sophomore midfielder
Dashawn Paige, James Wood, senior midfielder
Will Demus, Millbrook, freshman forward
Jon Resendiz, James Wood, senior forward
Jonathan Romero, Handley, junior forward
Oakley Staples, Clarke County, junior forward
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.