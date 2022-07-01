Ben Tanger, James Wood, senior goalkeeper

Logan Arthur, Millbrook, junior defender

Ethan Bowman, James Wood, junior defender

Cody Crittenden, Sherando, senior defender

James Fowler, Handley, sophomore defender

Ben Fulmer, Clarke County, junior defender

Cal Beckett, Clarke County, sophomore midfielder

Dash Fitzsimmons, Handley, sophomore midfielder

Charlie Frame, Clarke County, sophomore midfielder

Dashawn Paige, James Wood, senior midfielder

Will Demus, Millbrook, freshman forward

Jon Resendiz, James Wood, senior forward

Jonathan Romero, Handley, junior forward

Oakley Staples, Clarke County, junior forward

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.