Spencer Scott
Sherando — Senior
Goalkeeper
Scott allowed 0.7 goals per game, ranked second in the area with 7.9 saves per game and third with 5 shutouts. Class 4 all-state 2nd team. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team. Will compete at Emory & Henry.
Jake Hansbrough
Millbrook — Senior
Defender
Hansbrough had four goals and four assists and helped Millbrook post 6 shutouts. Region 4C 2nd team. Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team. Will compete at Virginia Wesleyan.
Owen Mattens
Handley — Senior
Forward
Mattens tied for second in the area with 16 goals and tied for third with 10 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.
Cody Sowers
Clarke County — Junior
Defender
Sowers ranked 10th in the area with 7 goals, added 1 assist and helped Clarke post 4 shutouts. Region 2B and Bull Run District 1st team.
Nate Laing
Sherando — Senior
Forward
Laing ranked fourth in the area with 15 goals and tied for third with 10 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.
Chris Garcia
James Wood — Sophomore
Forward
Garcia led the area with 19 goals and was second with 11 assists. Region 4C 2nd team. Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.
Ricardo Palma
Millbrook — Junior
Forward
Palma tied for second in the area with 16 goals and added 4 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.
Ethan Laing
Sherando — Sophomore
Defender
Laing tied for seventh in the area with 8 goals and added 3 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.
Jamie King
James Wood — Junior
Defender
King helped James Wood post an area-best 7 shutouts. Region 4C 2nd team. Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.
John Avant
Handley — Senior
Midfielder
Avant led the area with 13 assists and added 6 goals. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.
Jack Hendren
Sherando — Sophomore
Midfielder
Hendren had 2 goals and 3 assists. Region 4C 2nd team. Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.
Tucker Heglas
Handley — Junior
Midfielder
Heglas had 6 goals and 4 assists. Region 4C 2nd team. Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.
Juan Tovar
Millbrook
Junior — Midfielder
Tovar had 1 goal and 3 assists. Region 4C 2nd team. Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.
