Spencer Scott

Sherando — Senior

Goalkeeper

Scott allowed 0.7 goals per game, ranked second in the area with 7.9 saves per game and third with 5 shutouts. Class 4 all-state 2nd team. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team. Will compete at Emory & Henry.

Jake Hansbrough

Millbrook — Senior

Defender

Hansbrough had four goals and four assists and helped Millbrook post 6 shutouts. Region 4C 2nd team. Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team. Will compete at Virginia Wesleyan.

Owen Mattens

Handley — Senior

Forward

Mattens tied for second in the area with 16 goals and tied for third with 10 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.

Cody Sowers

Clarke County — Junior

Defender

Sowers ranked 10th in the area with 7 goals, added 1 assist and helped Clarke post 4 shutouts. Region 2B and Bull Run District 1st team.

Nate Laing

Sherando — Senior

Forward

Laing ranked fourth in the area with 15 goals and tied for third with 10 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.

Chris Garcia

James Wood — Sophomore

Forward

Garcia led the area with 19 goals and was second with 11 assists. Region 4C 2nd team. Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.

Ricardo Palma

Millbrook — Junior

Forward

Palma tied for second in the area with 16 goals and added 4 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team. 

Ethan Laing

Sherando — Sophomore

Defender

Laing tied for seventh in the area with 8 goals and added 3 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.

Jamie King

James Wood — Junior

Defender

King helped James Wood post an area-best 7 shutouts. Region 4C 2nd team. Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team. 

John Avant

Handley — Senior

Midfielder

Avant led the area with 13 assists and added 6 goals. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.

Jack Hendren

Sherando — Sophomore

Midfielder

Hendren had 2 goals and 3 assists. Region 4C 2nd team. Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team. 

Tucker Heglas

Handley — Junior

Midfielder

Heglas had 6 goals and 4 assists. Region 4C 2nd team. Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.

Juan Tovar

Millbrook 

Junior — Midfielder

Tovar had 1 goal and 3 assists. Region 4C 2nd team. Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.

 

