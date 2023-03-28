Joe Warnagiris
James Wood — Sophomore
Class 4 meet: 4th in 100 back (All-State) and 7th in 200 IM (All-State). Region 4C: 100 back champion and 2nd in 500 free. Class 4 NWD: 100 back and 500 free champion. Led area in 100 back and 500 free. 2nd in 100 free and 200 IM. 3rd in 100 breast and 100 fly.
Paul Warnagiris
James Wood — Senior
Class 4 meet: 8th in 200 IM (All-State) and 10th in 100 breast. Region 4C: 2nd in 100 breast and 3rd in 200 IM. Class 4 NWD: 200 IM and 100 breast champion. Led area in 100 breast and 200 IM. 2nd in 500 free and 100 back. 3rd in 200 free. Will swim for Gardner-Webb.
Toby Winston
Sherando — Sophomore
Class 4 meet: 6th in 50 free (All-State) and 8th in 100 free (All-State). Region 4C: 3rd in 100 free and 7th in 50 free. Class 4 NWD: 50 free champion and 4th in 100 fly. Led area in 50 free and 100 free.
Andrew Thompson
James Wood — Senior
Class 4 meet: 15th in 100 fly and 20th in 200 free. Region 4C: 2nd in 200 free and 100 fly. Class 4 NWD: 3rd in 100 fly and 4th in 200 free. Led area in 200 free and 100 fly. 3rd in 500 free.
Trent Rakowski
James Wood — Senior
Class 4 meet: 22nd in 100 free and 30th in 50 free. Region 4C: 3rd in 50 free and 5th in 100 free. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in 100 free and 4th in 50 free. 3rd in area in 50 free and 100 free.
Evan Mercer
Sherando — Senior
Class 4 meet: 17th in 100 breast. Region 4C: 3rd in 100 breast and 9th in 200 IM. Class 4 NWD: 3rd in 100 breast and 7th in 200 IM. 2nd in area in 100 breast. 3rd in 200 IM.
Zack Carter
Millbrook — Junior
Class 4 meet: 22nd in 200 free and 25th in 100 fly. Region 4C: 4th in 200 free and 100 fly. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in 200 free and 100 fly. 2nd in area in 200 free and 100 fly.
Jefferson Fairbanks
Clarke County — Junior
Class 2/1 state meet: 3rd in 50 free (All-State) and swam on three All-State relays. Region 2B/1B: Champion in 50 free. 2nd in area in 50 free.
Nathan Truong
Millbrook — Freshman
Region 4C: 8th in 500 free and 11th in 200 IM. Class 4 NWD: 3rd in 500 free and 6th in 200 IM.
Wyatt Post
Millbrook — Junior
Region 4C: 7th in 100 fly and 10th in 200 IM. Class 4 NWD: 4th in 200 free and 5th in 100 fly.
