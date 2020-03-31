Peter Pham
Sherando — Junior
Class 4 state meet: 11th in 100 fly and 13th in 100 breast. Region 4C: 6th in 100 breast and 7th in 100 fly. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in 100 free and 3rd in 50 free. Led area in 50 free, 100 free, 100 breast and 100 fly. 2nd in 100 back and 200 IM.
Paul Warnagiris
James Wood — Freshman
Class 4 state meet: 13th in 200 IM and 14th in 100 breast. Region 4C: 2nd in 200 IM and 4th in 100 breast. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in 200 free and 100 back. Led area in 100 back and 200 IM. 2nd in 200 free, 400/500 free and 100 breast.
Jackson Sitton
James Wood — Senior
Class 4 state meet: 18th in 100 fly. Region 4C: 7th in 200 free and 18th in 100 fly. Class 4 NWD: Champion in 200 IM and 4th in 100 free. Ranked 2nd in area in 100 free and 100 fly. 3rd in 200 free. Will compete for Lynchburg.
Derek Sprincis
Clarke County — Senior
Class 2 state: Champion in 200 IM (all-state) and 2nd in 500 free (all-state). Region 2B: Champion in 200 IM and 500 free and Region 2B Swimmer of the Year. Led area in 200 free and 400/500 free. 3rd in 200 IM.
Aidan Post
Millbrook — Sophomore
Class 4 state meet: 18th in 500 free. Region 4C: 4th in 500 free and 6th in 200 free. Class 4 NWD: Champion in 500 free and 4th in 200 free. Ranked 3rd in area in 400/500 free.
Henry Fowler
Handley — Sophomore
Class 4 state meet: 15th in 200 free. Region 4C: 4th in 200 free and 10th in 100 back. Class 4 NWD: 3rd in 200 free and 4th in 100 back. Ranked 3rd in area in 100 back.
Trevor Cram
Sherando — Junior
Region 4C: 7th in 100 breast and 8th in 100 free. Class 4 NWD: Champion in 100 breast and 6th in 100 free. Ranked 3rd in area in 100 free and 100 breast.
Liam Whalen
Clarke County — Sophomore
Class 2 state meet: 4th in 200 free (all-state) and 5th in 100 free (all-state). Region 2B: Champion in 100 free and 2nd in 200 free.
Cooper Lowell
Clarke County — Junior
Class 2 state meet: 7th in 100 breast (all-state) and 8th in 100 free (all-state). Region 2B: 2nd in 100 free and 4th in 100 breast.
Andrew Thompson
James Wood — Freshman
Region 4C: 6th in 500 free and 8th in 100 fly. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in 100 fly and 3rd in 500 free. Ranked 3rd in area in 100 fly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.