Paul Warnagiris
James Wood — Junior
Class 4 meet: 7th in 100 breast (All-State) and 200 IM (All-State). Region 4C: 100 breast and 200 IM champion. Class 4 NWD: 100 breast and 200 IM champion. Led area in 100 breast, 200 IM and 100 free. 2nd in 200 free, 400/500 free, 100 back and 100 fly.
Joe Warnagiris
James Wood — Freshman
Class 4 meet: 6th in 100 back (All-State) and 17th in 200 IM. Region 4C: 100 back champion and 3rd in 200 IM. Class 4 NWD: 500 free and 100 back champion. Led area in 100 back and 400/500. 2nd in 200 IM. 3rd in 100 free and 100 breast.
Andrew Thompson
James Wood — Junior
Class 4 meet: 15th in 100 fly and 20th in 200 free. Region 4C: Tied for 2nd in 100 fly and 4th in 200 free. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in 200 free and 100 fly. Led area in 100 fly. 2nd in 100 free. Third in 50 free and 200 free.
Henry Fowler
Handley — Senior
Class 4 meet: 14th in 200 free and 20th in 500 free. Region 4C: 200 free champion and 4th in 500 free. Class 4 NWD: 200 free champion and 2nd in 500 free. Led area in 200 free. 3rd in 400/500 free and 200 IM.
Toby Winston
Sherando — Freshman
Class 4 meet: 11th in 50 free. Region 4C: 4th in 50 free and 9th in 100 fly. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in 100 free and 3rd in 200 IM. Led area in 50 free. 3rd in 100 back and 100 fly.
Evan Mercer
Sherando — Junior
Class 4 meet: 15th in 100 breast. Region 4C: 3rd in 100 breast. Class 4 NWD: 5th in 100 breast and 9th in 100 back. 2nd in area in 100 breast.
Liam Whalen
Clarke County — Senior
Class 2 meet: 4th in 200 free (All-State), 11th in 100 free and member of two All-State relays. Region 2B/1B: 2nd in 100 free and 200 free.
Jefferson Fairbanks
Clarke County — Sophomore
Class 2 meet: 6th in 50 free (All-State) and member of three All-State relays. Region 2B/1B: 2nd in 50 free. 2nd in area in 50 free.
Aidan Post
Millbrook — Senior
Region 4C meet: 8th in 500 free and 11th in 200 free. Class 4 NWD: 4th in 200 free and 5th in 500 free.
Wyatt Post
Millbrook — Sophomore
Region 4C meet: 8th in 100 fly and 18th in 100 back. Class 4 NWD: 3rd in 100 fly and 6th in 100 back.
