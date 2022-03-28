Nicholas Barreda, Millbrook junior

Ethan Britton, Wood sophomore

Austin Forrer, Sherando sophomore

Alex Hua, Wood freshman

Ben Jensen, Sherando senior

Reagan Kite, Wood junior

Trent Rakowski, Wood junior

Ryan Stickley, Handley senior

Jack Ubert, Sherando sophomore

Patrick Whalen, Clarke sophomore

