Garrett Stickley
Handley — Junior
Distance
Class 4: 2nd in 3,200 (All-State) and 10th in 1,600. Posted area’s best mark in 3,200 (9:08.23); No. 3 in 800 (1:59.89) and 1,600 (4:19.94). Region 4C: 3rd in 1,600. Class 4 NWD: Champ in 3,200. Winchester Star Outdoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year.
Micah Carlson
Sherando — Sophomore
Throws/Jumps
Class 4: 5th in discus (All-State) and 11th in high jump. Posted area’s best mark in discus (150-8) and tied for best mark in HJ (6-6); No. 3 in long jump (20-9) and triple jump (42-2.5). Region 4C: 2nd in discus, 6th in TJ, 9th in LJ. Class 4 NWD: 1st in discus, 2nd in LJ, 3rd in HJ and TJ.
Nick Hayden
Millbrook — Senior
Distance
Class 4 All-State in 800 (3rd) and 4x400 (8th). Posted area’s best mark in 800 (1:52.82); No. 2 in 400 (50.59) and 1,600 (4:17.30). Region 4C: Champ in 800. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in 400. 2022 Star Track & Field AOY. Will compete for Columbia.
Andrew Link
James Wood — Senior
Hurdles
Class 4: 9th in 300 hurdles. Posted area’s best marks in 110 hurdles (15.64) and 300H (40.26). Region 4C: 3rd in 300H and 5th in 110H. Class 4 NWD: Champ in 300H and 2nd in 110H. Will compete for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Brady Hamilton
Sherando — Junior
Sprints
Posted area’s best mark in 400 (49.54); No. 2 in 200 (22.77) and tied for No. 2 in 100 (11.20). Class 4: 20th in 400 and 47th in 100. Region 4C: Champ in 400. Class 4 NWD: Champ in 400, 2nd in 200, 3rd in 100.
Spencer Blick
Clarke County — Senior
Hurdles
Class 2: 5th in 300 hurdles (All-State) and 14th in 110 hurdles. Posted area’s No. 2 mark in 300H (42.28); No. 3 in 110H (16.95). Region 2B: 3rd in 300H and 6th in 110H. Bull Run: 2nd in 300H and 5th in 110H.
AJ Santiago
Sherando — Senior
Jumps/Sprints
Class 4: 12th in long jump. Posted area’s best mark in triple jump (43-6); No. 2 in LJ (21-4). Region 4C: 3rd in LJ, 10th in TJ and 11th in 100. Class 4 NWD: 1st in LJ, 2nd in TJ, 4th in 100.
Javell Holmes
Millbrook — Senior
Jumps
Class 4 All-State in long jump (8th). Posted area’s best mark in LJ (21-8.5); No. 2 in triple jump (43-3). Region 4C: Champ in HJ (6-4) and LJ and 3rd in TJ. Class 4 NWD: 5th in HJ.
Hassan Akanbi
Handley — Sophomore
Jumps/Hurdles
Class 4 All-State in high jump (2nd). Tied for area’s best mark in HJ (6-6); No. 2 mark in 110 hurdles (16.14). Region 4C: 6th in 110H. Class 4 NWD: Champ in HJ and 3rd in 110H.
Will Pardue
Handley — Junior
Distance
Class 4 All-State in 3,200 (4th) and 1,600 (8th). Posted area’s best mark in 1,600 (4:16.63); No. 2 in 3,200 (9:09.11). Region 4C: Champ in 1,600. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in 1,600.
Noah Harris
Sherando — Sophomore
Jumps/Middle Distance
Class 4 All-State in high jump (3rd). Posted area’s No. 3 mark in high jump (6-5). Region 4C: 4th in HJ and 12th in 400. Class 4 NWD: 4th in HJ, 5th in 400, 6th in TJ.
Ethan Pratt-Perez
James Wood — Junior
Distance
Class 4: 14th in 3,200. Posted area’s No. 2 mark in 800 (1:57.74); No. 3 in 3,200 (9:15.20). Region 4C: 3rd in 800. Class 4 NWD: Champ in 1,600 and 4th in 3,200.
Pierce Francis
Handley — Senior
Distance
Class 4 All-State in 3,200 (8th). Class 4 NWD: 3rd in 3,200. Had a season-best time of 9:33.57. Will compete for Marist.
Jaishaun Offutt
Handley — Sophomore
Throws
Posted area’s best mark in the shot put (50-3). Region 4C and Class 4 NWD: Champ in SP.
Aaron Lee
Handley — Senior
Sprints
Posted area’s best marks in 100 (11.16) and 200 (22.27). Class 4: 41st in 100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.