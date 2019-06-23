Isaiah Allen
Sherando — Senior
Throws
Class 4 state champion in shot put and 2nd (all-state) in discus. Posted area's best mark in SP (62-5.5) and No. 2 mark in discus (164-7). Region 4C: 1st in SP; 2nd in discus: Class 4 NWD: 1st in SP; 3rd in discus. Will compete at Tiffin.
Jayden Vardaro
Handley — Sophomore
Hurdles/jumps/sprints
Posted area's best marks in the 300 hurdles (40.49) and long jump (21-7.75) and No. 3 mark in the triple jump (42-8.75). Class 4 state: 2nd in 4x100 (all-state); 12th in 300H; 16th in LJ. Region 4C: 2nd in 300H; 4th in TJ; 5th in 100. Class 4 NWD: 1st in LJ, 300 H; 3rd in 100 (11.21); 4th in HJ; 5th in TJ.
Darius Lane
Sherando — Junior
Hurdles/jumps
Posted area's best mark in triple jump (44-1) and No. 2 marks in 110 hurdles (15.50) and 300 hurdles (40.64). Class 4 state: 4th in 300H (all-state); 9th in TJ; 15th in 110H; 19th in LJ. Region 4C: 1st in TJ; 3rd in 300H; 4th in 110H. Class 4 NWD: 1st in TJ, 110H; 4th in 300H. Best LJ: 20-10.
Drake Tews
James Wood — Senior
Jumps
Posted area's No. 2 mark in long jump (21-3.75) and tied for No. 2 mark in high jump (6-4). Class 4 state: 3rd in LJ (all-state); tied for 7th in HJ (all-state). Region 4C: 3rd in LJ; 5th in HJ; 7th in TJ. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in HJ; Tied for 3rd in TJ; 8th in LJ. Will compete at Mount St. Mary's.
Quinton Newman
Handley — Junior
Throws
Class 4 state champion in the discus and 15th in the shot put. Posted area's best mark in discus (168-0) and No. 2 mark in SP (49-2). Region 4C: 1st in discus; 6th in SP. Class 4 NWD: 1st in discus: Placed 5th in discus in Emerging Elite division at New Balance Outdoor Nationals.
Eldon Agard
Sherando — Junior
Hurdles/jumps
Posted area's best time in 110 hurdles (15.39); No. 2 mark in triple jump (43-1.5) and No. 3 time in 300 hurdles (41.08). Class 4 state: 9th in 300H; 11th in 110H; 16th in 300H. Region 4C: 2nd in TJ; 3rd in 110H; 4th in 300H. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in 110H; 3rd in 300H; 7th in TJ.
William Crowder
James Wood — Junior
Sprints/jumps
Posted area's best time in 100 (10.88), No. 2 time in 200 (22.78) and tied for No. 3 mark in long jump (21-2). Class 4 state: 4th in 100 (all-state); 16th in 200; 18th in LJ. Region 4C: 2nd in 100; 4th in 200, LJ. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in 100, 200; 5th in LJ.
Jack Armel
Handley — Senior
Pole vault/hurdles
Posted area's best mark in pole vault (14-0). Class 4 state: 5th in PV (all-state). Region 4C: 2nd in PV; 8th in 110 hurdles. Class 4 NWD: 1st in PV; 4th in 110H. Best 110H time: 15.80. Will compete for Christopher Newport.
John Pullen
Millbrook — Senior
Distance
Posted area's best time in 1,600 (4:29.25) and No. 2 times in 800 (1:59.62) and 3,200 (9:54.55). Class 4 state: 18th in 3,200; 20th in 1,600. Region 4C: 3rd in 3,200; 6th in 800. Class 4 NWD: 3rd in 800.
Malachi Imoh
Handley — Sophomore
Sprints
Posted area's best time in 200 (21.85) and No. 2 time in 100 (10.91). Class 4 state: 2nd in 100 (all-state), 200 (all-state) and 4x100 (all-state). Region 4C: 1st in 100, 200. Class 4 NWD: 1st in 100, 200.
Tyson Long
Handley — Senior
Jumps
Class 4 state champion in long jump. Posted area's best mark in HJ (6-6.25). Region 4C: 1st in HJ. Class 4 NWD: 1st in HJ. Placed 3rd in HJ in Emerging Elite division at New Balance Outdoor Nationals.
Lavaughan Freeman
James Wood — Junior
Jumps/sprints
Posted area's best time in 400 (51.16) and tied for No. 2 mark in high jump (6-4). Class 4 state: Tied for 7th in HJ (all-state). Region 4C: 2nd in HJ. Class 4 NWD: 1st in 400; 3rd in HJ.
Chance Grove
James Wood — Senior
Throws
Posted area's No. 3 marks in discus (163-8) and shot put (48-3). Class 4 state: 4th in discus; 13th in SP. Region 4C: 3rd in discus; 4th in SP. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in discus; 3rd in SP.
Ty Waits
Sherando — Junior
Middle distance
Posted area's best time in 800 (1:57.15) and No. 2 mark in 400 (51.32). Class 4 state: 10th in 800. Region 4C: 3rd in 800. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in 800, 400.
Brad Hambrick
Millbrook — Senior
Distance
Posted area's best time in 3,200 (9:54.36) and No. 3 time in 1,600 (4:34.23). Class 4 state: 22nd in 3,200. Class 4 NWD: 3rd in 1,600.
