Nick Hayden
Millbrook — Junior
Distance
Class 4 state champ in 800 and All-State in 4x400 (8th) and 4x800 (8th). Posted area’s best times in 800 (1:53.79; 2nd-fastest of any VHSL state meet time) and 1,600 (4:18.60) and No. 3 time in 3,200 (9:14.69). Region 4C: Champ in 800. Class 4 Northwestern District: Champ in 800 and 1,600.
Dain Booker
Clarke County — Senior
Sprints/Jumps
Class 2 state: 10th in 100 and 11th in 200 and long jump. Posted area’s best mark in triple jump (40-10), No. 2 mark in 100 (11.29) and No. 3 mark in LJ (21-0). Region 2B: Champ in 100, 200 and LJ; 5th in TJ. Bull Run District: Champ in 100, 200, LJ and TJ.
Nathaniel Woshner
James Wood — Senior
Distance
Placed 3rd in Class 4 in 3,200 (All-State) and 29th in 1,600. Posted area’s best mark in 3,200 (9:14.69) and No. 2 mark in 1,600 (4:20.24). Region 4C: Champ in 3,200 and 18th in 800. Class 4 NWD: Champ in 3,200 and 2nd in 1,600. Will run for Duquesne.
Stephen Daley
Handley — Junior
Throws/Sprints
Class 4 All-State in shot put (3rd) and 100 (7th). State qualifier in discus. Posted area’s best marks in 100 (10.85), discus (153-5) and shot put (53-8). Region 4C: Champ in 100 and SP; 2nd in discus. C4 NWD: Champ in 100 and SP; 5th in discus.
Andrew Link
James Wood — Junior
Hurdles
Placed 5th in Class 4 in 300 hurdles (All-State) and 11th in 110 hurdles. Posted area’s fastest time in 300H (39.84) and No. 2 time in 110H (15.58). Region 4C: 300H champ and 3rd in 110H. Class 4 NWD: Champ in 110H and 300H.
Brendan Cassidy
James Wood — Senior
Hurdles/Middle Distance
Placed 12th in Class 4 state in 110H and 15th in 300H. Posted area’s best mark in 110H (15.43) and No. 2 marks in 300H (40.43) and 400 (51.24). Region 4C: 2nd in 110H and 300H. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in 110H and 400.
Hassan Akanbi
Handley — Freshman
Jumps
Tied for 21st at Class 4 state meet in high jump. Posted area’s best mark in long jump (21-4) and tied for area’s best mark in HJ (6-0). Region 4C: 9th in HJ and 14th in LJ. Class 4 NWD: Champ in HJ and 4th in LJ.
Liam McDonald
James Wood — Senior
Distance
Placed 6th in Class 4 in 800 (All-State) and 10th in 1,600. Posted area’s No. 3 times in 800 (1:58.36) and 1,600 (4:22.92). Region 4C: 8th in 800. Class 4 NWD: 3rd in 800 and 5th in 1,600. Will run at Radford.
Ryan Stickley
Handley — Senior
Middle Distance/Sprints
Placed 8th in Class 4 in 400 (All-State) and 17th in 800. Posted area’s best mark in 400 (50.21) and No. 3 mark in 200 (23.05). Region 4C: Champ in 400 and 9th in 200. Class 4 NWD: Champ in 200 and 400.
Spencer Blick
Clarke County — Junior
Hurdles
Placed 5th in Class 2 in 300 hurdles (All-State) and 10th in 110 hurdles. Posted area’s No. 3 times in 300H (42.74) and 110H (17.10). Region 2B and Bull Run: 3rd in 300H and 4th in 110H.
Avery Dodson
Sherando — Senior
Throws
Placed 5th in Class 4 in discus (All-State). Posted area’s No. 2 mark in the discus (144-10). Region 4C: 5th in discus. Class 4 NWD: Champ in discus and 13th in shot put.
Nico Schianchi
Handley — Senior
Distance
Placed 6th in Class 4 (All-State) in 3,200 and 21st in 1,600. Posted area’s No. 2 time in 3,200 (9:23.41). Region 4C: 4th in 1,600 (4:24.57). Class 4 NWD: 3rd in 3,200.
Landon Baker
Millbrook — Junior
Sprints
Posted area’s No. 1 mark in 200 (22.79) and No. 3 mark in 400 (51.84). Class 4: 8th in 4x400 (All-State) and state qualifier in 200. Region 4C: 2nd in 200.
Micah Carlson
Sherando — Freshman
Throws
Placed 8th in Class 4 in discus (All-State). Posted area’s No. 3 mark in the discus (142-2). Region 4C: 3rd in discus. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in discus.
Will Pardue
Handley — Sophomore
Distance
Placed 7th in Class 4 in 3,200 (All-State, 9:27.47). Region 4C: 4th in 3,200. Class 4 NWD: 6th in 1,600 (4:28.35).
