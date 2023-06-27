• Landon Baker, Millbrook senior, sprints

• Brendan Campbell, Handley sophomore, hurdles

• Rodd’ney Davenport, Handley senior, throws

• Logan Downs, Millbrook senior, sprints

• Jackson Ellis, Clarke County sophomore, middle distance

• Ethan Gonzalez, Sherando junior, throws

• Trey Guynn, James Wood sophomore, throws

• Peter Kim, Handley junior, pole vault

• Tyler Lam, Millbrook senior, sprints

• Manno Lusca, Handley junior, sprints

• Elijah McGee, Millbrook junior, middle distance

• Scott Montgomery, Millbrook senior, sprints

• Raheem Rowe, Millbrook senior, sprints

• Will Thomas, Handley freshman, distance

• Quincy Walker, Sherando sophomore, throws

