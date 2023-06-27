• Landon Baker, Millbrook senior, sprints
• Brendan Campbell, Handley sophomore, hurdles
• Rodd’ney Davenport, Handley senior, throws
• Logan Downs, Millbrook senior, sprints
• Jackson Ellis, Clarke County sophomore, middle distance
• Ethan Gonzalez, Sherando junior, throws
• Trey Guynn, James Wood sophomore, throws
• Peter Kim, Handley junior, pole vault
• Tyler Lam, Millbrook senior, sprints
• Manno Lusca, Handley junior, sprints
• Elijah McGee, Millbrook junior, middle distance
• Scott Montgomery, Millbrook senior, sprints
• Raheem Rowe, Millbrook senior, sprints
• Will Thomas, Handley freshman, distance
• Quincy Walker, Sherando sophomore, throws
