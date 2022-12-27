Zach Smith

James Wood — Jr.

Linebacker

Led the area with 139 tackles, with 29 of those for losses. Also recorded 5.5 sacks and forced four fumbles. Was a First Team All-Region 4C and All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.

Rodd’ney Davenport

Handley — Sr.

Defensive Line

Led Judges with 82 tackles, including eight for losses. Was a First Team All-Region 4C and a First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.

Kaleb Nowlin

Sherando — So.

Defensive Line

Recorded 82 tackles (22 for losses) and led the area with 11 sacks. Was a First Team All-Northwestern District and a Second Team All-Region 4C selection.

Jett Helmut

Millbrook, Sr.

Defensive Line

Had 29 tackles and recorded three sacks and two fumble recoveries. Was a First Team All-Northwestern District and a Second Team All-Region 4C selection.

Alofi Sake

Clarke County — Jr.

Defensive Line

Recorded 87 tackles and led the Eagles with 4.5 sacks. Was a First Team All-Region 2B and a First Team All-Bull Run District selection.

Cole Purdy

Millbrook — Jr.

Defensive Line

Recorded 44 tackles, including 10 for losses, and had 5 sacks to lead the Pioneers. Was a First Team All-Northwestern District and a Second Team All-Region 4C selection.

Carson Chinn

Clarke County — So.

Linebacker

Led the Eagles and was second in the area with 128 tackles. Was a First Team All-Bull Run District and a Second Team All-Region 2B selection.

Josh Metz

Sherando — Sr.

Linebacker

Was third in the area with 126 tackles, including a team-leading 25 for losses, and second on the Warriors with six sacks.

Cohen Creswell

Millbrook — Jr.

Linebacker

Recorded a team-high 102 tackles, while also breaking up five passes. Was a First Team All-Northwestern District and a Second Team All-Region 4C selection.

AJ Santiago

Sherando — Sr.

Defensive Back

Recorded 39 tackles, while picking off three passes and breaking up seven. Was a First Team All-Region 4C and First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.

Manno Lusca

Handley — Jr.

Defensive Back

The hard hitter recorded 68 tackles and picked off two passes. Was a First Team All-Region 4C and First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.

Will Booker

Clarke County — Jr.

Defensive Back

Had 55 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions. Was a First Team All-Region 2B and First Team All-Bull Run District selection.

Jacob Manuel

Sherando — Sr.

Defensive Back

Led the area with five interceptions. Recorded 37 tackles and six pass breakups. Was a Second Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District pick.

AJ Santiago

Sherando — Sr.

Punt Returner

Returned seven punts for a 15.4 average. Was a First Team All-Northwestern District and a Second Team All-Region 4C selection.

Chris LeBlanc

Clarke County — Sr.

Punter

Led the area by more than five yards with 37.6 average. Was a Second Team All-State, First Team All-Region 2B and First Team All-Bull Run District selection.

