Zach Smith
James Wood — Jr.
Linebacker
Led the area with 139 tackles, with 29 of those for losses. Also recorded 5.5 sacks and forced four fumbles. Was a First Team All-Region 4C and All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
Rodd’ney Davenport
Handley — Sr.
Defensive Line
Led Judges with 82 tackles, including eight for losses. Was a First Team All-Region 4C and a First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
Kaleb Nowlin
Sherando — So.
Defensive Line
Recorded 82 tackles (22 for losses) and led the area with 11 sacks. Was a First Team All-Northwestern District and a Second Team All-Region 4C selection.
Jett Helmut
Millbrook, Sr.
Defensive Line
Had 29 tackles and recorded three sacks and two fumble recoveries. Was a First Team All-Northwestern District and a Second Team All-Region 4C selection.
Alofi Sake
Clarke County — Jr.
Defensive Line
Recorded 87 tackles and led the Eagles with 4.5 sacks. Was a First Team All-Region 2B and a First Team All-Bull Run District selection.
Cole Purdy
Millbrook — Jr.
Defensive Line
Recorded 44 tackles, including 10 for losses, and had 5 sacks to lead the Pioneers. Was a First Team All-Northwestern District and a Second Team All-Region 4C selection.
Carson Chinn
Clarke County — So.
Linebacker
Led the Eagles and was second in the area with 128 tackles. Was a First Team All-Bull Run District and a Second Team All-Region 2B selection.
Josh Metz
Sherando — Sr.
Linebacker
Was third in the area with 126 tackles, including a team-leading 25 for losses, and second on the Warriors with six sacks.
Cohen Creswell
Millbrook — Jr.
Linebacker
Recorded a team-high 102 tackles, while also breaking up five passes. Was a First Team All-Northwestern District and a Second Team All-Region 4C selection.
AJ Santiago
Sherando — Sr.
Defensive Back
Recorded 39 tackles, while picking off three passes and breaking up seven. Was a First Team All-Region 4C and First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
Manno Lusca
Handley — Jr.
Defensive Back
The hard hitter recorded 68 tackles and picked off two passes. Was a First Team All-Region 4C and First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
Will Booker
Clarke County — Jr.
Defensive Back
Had 55 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions. Was a First Team All-Region 2B and First Team All-Bull Run District selection.
Jacob Manuel
Sherando — Sr.
Defensive Back
Led the area with five interceptions. Recorded 37 tackles and six pass breakups. Was a Second Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District pick.
AJ Santiago
Sherando — Sr.
Punt Returner
Returned seven punts for a 15.4 average. Was a First Team All-Northwestern District and a Second Team All-Region 4C selection.
Chris LeBlanc
Clarke County — Sr.
Punter
Led the area by more than five yards with 37.6 average. Was a Second Team All-State, First Team All-Region 2B and First Team All-Bull Run District selection.
