Avery O’Roke
Millbrook — Senior
Averaged an area-best 22.4 points per game, shot an area-best 79.3 percent from the foul line. Named Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year, Region 4C Co-Player of the Year, First Team All-State and Winchester Star Player of the Year. To play at Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology.
Kennedi Rooks
Millbrook — Junior
Second in the area with a 16.9 scoring average. Also averaged 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.9 steals. A First Team selection in the Class 4 Northwestern District, Region 4C and All-State.
Brynna Nesselrodt
James Wood — Junior
Third in the area with a 16.2 scoring average and fourth with a 6.9 rebounding average. Selected to the Class 4 Northwestern District First Team and the All-Region 4C Second Team.
Grace Burke
Sherando — Junior
Led the area with 79 3-pointers and was fourth with a 14.6 scoring average. Also averaged 2.6 steals per game. Selected to the First Team in the Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C.
Jaiden Polston
Sherando — Junior
Averaged 10.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.7 steals. Selected to the First Team in the Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C.
Ellie Brumback
Clarke County — Senior
Led the area with 4.4 steals and 4.0 assists per game. Also averaged 9.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Selected First Team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B and Second Team All-State.
