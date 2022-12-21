Kate Konyar
James Wood — Freshman
Konyar — The Winchester Star Girls' Cross Country Runner of the Year — placed 4th in Class 4 (19:22, All-State), 3rd in Region 4C (18:06.2, season PR, All-Region) and 2nd in the Class 4 Northwestern District (18:43.9, All-District).
Madison Murphy
Millbrook — Senior
Murphy placed 16th in Class 4 (20:09), 7th in Region 4C (18:38.5, season PR, All-Region) and 4th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (19:13.1, All-District). Murphy was a two-time Star Runner of the Year (2019, 2021) and three-time All-State finisher.
Teya Starley
Clarke County — Sophomore
Starley placed 3rd in Class 2 (20:22.73, All-State), 2nd in Region 2B (19:09, three miles, All-Region) and won the Bull Run District title (19:56.83, All-District). Starley ran a season PR of 19:39 at the MileStat.com XC Invitational.
Emma Ahrens
Sherando — Senior
Ahrens placed 14th in Class 4 (20:08, All-State), 11th in Region 4C (19:02.4) and 3rd in the Class 4 Northwestern District (18:58.9, season PR, All-District). Ahrens will run for NCAA Division III Concordia University Wisconsin.
Quetzali Angel-Perez
James Wood — Senior
Angel-Perez placed 41st in Class 4 (21:40), 21st in Region 4C (19:53.8, season PR) and 5th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (20:09.1, All-District).
Sarah Moss
James Wood — Junior
Moss placed 39th in Class 4 (21:34), 22nd in Region 4C (19:57.7, season PR) and 10th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (20:21.7, All-District).
Stephanie Truban
Handley — Freshman
Truban placed 6th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (20:14, All-District). Ran a season PR of 20:12 at the MileStat.com XC Invitational.
Eva Winston
Sherando — Senior
Winston placed 15th in Region 4C (19:31.7, season PR) and 9th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (20:29, All-District).
