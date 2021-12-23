Madison Murphy
Millbrook — Junior
Murphy placed 15th in Class 4 (19:20, All-State), 6th in Region 4C (18:51, All-Region) and 2nd in the Class 4 Northwestern District (18:44.6, season PR, All-District). Murphy is The Winchester Star Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year for the second time (2019).
Lauren Beatty
Wood — Senior
Beatty placed 13th in Class 4 (19:19, All-State), 9th in Region 4C (19:15, All-Region) and 3rd in the Class 4 Northwestern District (19:00.3, All-District). Placed 9th at the Third Battle Invitational in a season PR of 18:47.7. Will run for NCAA Division II Converse.
Elena Farinholt
Wood — Senior
Farinholt placed 35th in Class 4 (20:24), 13th in Region 4C (19:36, season PR) and 8th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (19:43.7, All-District). Will run for NCAA Division I George Mason.
Emma Ahrens
Sherando — Junior
Ahrens placed 21st in Class 4 (19:48), 10th in Region 4C (19:19, season PR, All-Region) and 4th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (19:20.5, All-District).
Teya Starley
Clarke — Freshman
Starley placed 7th in Class 2 (20:19.1, season PR, All-State), 5th in Region 2B (20:50.5, All-Region) and 4th in the Bull Run District (22:55, All-District).
Lina Guerrero
Millbrook — Senior
Guerrero placed 16th in Region 4C (19:46) and 5th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (19:28.8, season PR, All-District).
Izzy Newman
Wood — Senior
Newman placed 15th in Region 4C (19:39, season PR) and 6th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (19:40.6, All-District).
Eva Winston
Sherando — Junior
Winston placed 7th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (19:40.9, season PR, All-District).
