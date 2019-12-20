Emma Ahrens, Sherando freshman
Quetzali Angel-Perez, James Wood freshman
Kendall Felix, Handley senior
Sydney Jacobson, Clarke County sophomore
Maria Mejia-Villalon, Millbrook sophomore
Sarah Roberson, Handley freshman
Kateri Thorne, Clarke County senior
