Abigail Cochran, Clarke County freshman
Cassidy Crittenden, Sherando freshman
Rebecca Edlich, Millbrook senior
Angela Dojcak, Millbrook senior
Mikayla Freimuth, Handley senior
Cailey Johnson, Millbrook senior
Jocelyn Kluge, James Wood sophomore
Ruby Ostrander, James Wood freshman
Ellen Smith, Clarke County senior
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.