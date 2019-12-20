Madison Murphy
Millbrook — Freshman
Murphy placed 4th in the Class 4 state meet (18:22, all-state, season PR), 2nd in Region 4C (18:27, all-region) and won the Class 4 Northwestern District meet (17:59 for 3 miles, all-district). The Winchester Star Runner of the Year also placed 2nd in the Judges Classic and 4th in the Third Battle Invitational.
Kenzie Konyar
James Wood — Senior
Konyar placed 11th at the Class 4 state meet (18:58, all-state), 7th in Region 4C (19:25, all-region) and 2nd in the Class 4 Northwestern District (18:41 for 3 miles for fastest race time, all-district). Konyar was also 12th in 18:50.5 at the Third Battle Invitational. Two-time Star Runner of Year ('16, '17) and four-time all-state selection.
Lina Guerrero
Millbrook — Sophomore
Guerrero placed 22nd at the Class 4 state meet (19:58), 10th in Region 4C (19:55, all-region) and 3rd in the Class 4 Northwestern District (19:04 for 3 miles, all-district). Guerrero had a season PR of 19:04 at the Third Battle Invitational (placed 16th).
Lauren Beatty
James Wood — Sophomore
Beatty placed 20th in the Class 4 state meet (19:46), sixth in Region 4C (19:49, all-region) and 5th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (19:13, all-district). Beatty had a season PR of 18:45 at the Third Battle Invitational (placed 7th).
Molly Robinson
Sherando — Junior
Robinson was ill during the postseason but was the Warriors' No. 1 runner during the regular season. Placed 45th in Region 4C (21:55). Robinson had a season PR of 19:53 at the Third Battle Invitational. Also placed 2nd at the Stonewall Jackson Invitational.
Becca Edlich
Millbrook — Sophomore
Edlich placed 35th at the Class 4 state meet (20:36), 16th in Region 4C (20:26) and 7th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (19:33, all-district). Edlich had a season PR of 19:38 at the Third Battle Invitational.
Elena Farinholt
James Wood — Sophomore
Farinholt placed 28th at the Class 4 state meet (20:15), 19th in Region 4C (20:28) and 18th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (20:39). Farinholt had a season PR of 20:00 at the Third Battle Invitational.
Eva Winston
Sherando — Freshman
Winston placed 18th in the Region 4C meet (20:28) and 8th in the Class 4 Northwestern District (19:54). Winston had a season PR of 20:11 at the Third Battle Invitational.
