McKenna Newcome
James Wood — Sophomore
Midfielder
Newcome led the area with 22 assists and tied for fourth with 21 goals. Class 4 All-State Second Team. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year and First Team.
Mikayla Balio
Handley — Senior
Midfielder
Balio tied for eighth in the area with 16 goals and had 1 assist. Region 4C Second Team and Class 4 NWD First Team. Will play for New Jersey Institute of Technology.
Emma Rogers
Clarke County — Senior
Goalkeeper
Rogers led the area with 13 shutouts and a 0.45 GAA. Class 2 All-State Second Team. Region 2B and Bull Run District First Team. Will play for West Liberty.
Olivia Walker
James Wood — Senior
Midfielder
Walker ranked sixth in the area with 20 goals and tied for second with 18 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 NWD First Team. Will play for Belmont.
Lauren Mason
Handley — Junior
Defender
Mason tied for 10th in the area with 9 assists and had 9 goals. Helped the Judges record 10 shutouts. Region 4C and Class 4 NWD First Team.
Campbell Neiman
Clarke Co. — Sophomore
Midfielder
Neiman tied for second in the area with 18 assists and ranked seventh with 19 goals. Class 2 State, Region 2B and BRD First Team.
Kelsey Elrod
Clarke Co. — Sophomore
Forward
Elrod ranked third in the area with 26 goals and had 7 assists. Class 2 All-State Second Team. Region 2B and BRD First Team.
Sidney Rathel
James Wood — Senior
Forward
Rathel ranked second in the area with 27 goals and tied for second with 18 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 NWD First Team.
Julia Nerangis
Handley — Senior
Forward
Nerangis ranked 10th in the area with 15 goals and had 2 assists. Region 4C Second Team and Class 4 NWD First Team.
Taylor Roark
Handley — Senior
Forward
Roark ranked sixth in the area with 13 assists and had 7 goals. Region 4C Second Team and Class 4 NWD First Team.
Jolie Jenkins
James Wood — Freshman
Forward
Jenkins led the area with 30 goals and tied for seventh with 11 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 NWD First Team.
Brooke Geary
James Wood — Junior
Defender
Geary had 1 assist and helped the Colonels record 5 shutouts. Region 4C and Class 4 NWD First Team.
Lydia Watson
James Wood — Junior
Defender
Watson had 1 goal and 1 assist. Region 4C Second Team and Class 4 NWD First Team.
Lily Suling
Clarke Co. — Sophomore
Defender
Suling had 5 goals and 2 assists. Class 2 State, Region 2B and BRD First Team.
