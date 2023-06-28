Madison Toone
Clarke County — Junior
Midfielder
Toone led the area with 58 goals and 24 assists. Class 2 State, Region 2B and Bull Run District Player of the Year and First Team. Winchester Star Player of the Year.
McKenna Newcome
James Wood — Junior
Midfielder
Newcome tied for second in the area with 30 goals and ranked third with 22 assists. Class 4 All-State First Team. Region 4C Co-Player of the Year and First Team. Class 4 Northwestern District POY and First Team. Verbal commit to Marshall.
Lily Suling
Clarke County — Junior
Defender
Suling ranked second in the area with 23 assists, had 4 goals and helped Clarke post 20 shutouts. Class 2 All-State, Region 2B and Bull Run District First Team.
Summer Toone
Clarke County — Junior
Forward
Toone tied for third in the area with 30 goals and tied for fifth with 13 assists. Class 2 All-State, Region 2B and Bull Run District First Team.
Emma Westfall
Handley — Senior
Goalkeeper
Westfall led the area with 8.3 saves per game and ranked third in goals against average (1.45) and shutouts (7). Class 4 NWD First Team.
Kelsey Elrod
Clarke County — Junior
Forward
Elrod ranked second in the area with 41 goals and fourth with 15 assists. Class 2 All-State, Region 2B and Bull Run District First Team.
Sloane Ferrebee
James Wood — Sophomore
Defender
Ferrebee had 1 goal and helped Wood post nine shutouts. Class 4 All-State Second Team. Region 4C and Class 4 NWD First Team.
Emeryce Worrell
Handley — Sophomore
Forward
Worrell tied for fifth in the area with 25 goals and tied for seventh with 12 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 NWD First Team.
Jolie Jenkins
James Wood — Sophomore
Forward
Jenkins tied for fifth in the area with 25 goals and ranked 10th with 10 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 NWD First Team.
Avery Wright
James Wood — Freshman
Defender
Wright had 5 assists and helped Wood hold foes to 1.14 goals per game. Region 4C Second Team. Class 4 NWD First Team.
Madison Hobson
Handley — Junior
Midfielder
Hobson tied for seventh in the area with 12 assists and had 5 goals. Region 4C and Class 4 NWD First Team.
Maddie Shirley
James Wood — Sophomore
Forward
Shirley tied for fifth in the area with 13 assists and had 7 goals. Region 4C and Class 4 NWD First Team.
Audrey Price
Clarke County — Senior
Midfielder
Price had 2 goals and 8 assists. Class 2 All-State, Region 2B and Bull Run District First Team.
Lauren Mason
Handley — Senior
Defender
Mason had 4 goals and 3 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 NWD First Team.
