Madison Toone

Clarke County — Junior

Midfielder

Toone led the area with 58 goals and 24 assists. Class 2 State, Region 2B and Bull Run District Player of the Year and First Team. Winchester Star Player of the Year.

McKenna Newcome

James Wood — Junior

Midfielder

Newcome tied for second in the area with 30 goals and ranked third with 22 assists. Class 4 All-State First Team. Region 4C Co-Player of the Year and First Team. Class 4 Northwestern District POY and First Team. Verbal commit to Marshall.

Lily Suling

Clarke County — Junior

Defender

Suling ranked second in the area with 23 assists, had 4 goals and helped Clarke post 20 shutouts. Class 2 All-State, Region 2B and Bull Run District First Team.

Summer Toone

Clarke County — Junior

Forward

Toone tied for third in the area with 30 goals and tied for fifth with 13 assists. Class 2 All-State, Region 2B and Bull Run District First Team.

Emma Westfall

Handley — Senior

Goalkeeper

Westfall led the area with 8.3 saves per game and ranked third in goals against average (1.45) and shutouts (7). Class 4 NWD First Team.

Kelsey Elrod

Clarke County — Junior

Forward

Elrod ranked second in the area with 41 goals and fourth with 15 assists. Class 2 All-State, Region 2B and Bull Run District First Team.

Sloane Ferrebee

James Wood — Sophomore

Defender

Ferrebee had 1 goal and helped Wood post nine shutouts. Class 4 All-State Second Team. Region 4C and Class 4 NWD First Team.

Emeryce Worrell

Handley — Sophomore

Forward

Worrell tied for fifth in the area with 25 goals and tied for seventh with 12 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 NWD First Team.

Jolie Jenkins

James Wood — Sophomore

Forward

Jenkins tied for fifth in the area with 25 goals and ranked 10th with 10 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 NWD First Team.

Avery Wright

James Wood — Freshman

Defender

Wright had 5 assists and helped Wood hold foes to 1.14 goals per game. Region 4C Second Team. Class 4 NWD First Team.

Madison Hobson

Handley — Junior

Midfielder

Hobson tied for seventh in the area with 12 assists and had 5 goals. Region 4C and Class 4 NWD First Team.

Maddie Shirley

James Wood — Sophomore

Forward

Shirley tied for fifth in the area with 13 assists and had 7 goals. Region 4C and Class 4 NWD First Team.

Audrey Price

Clarke County — Senior

Midfielder

Price had 2 goals and 8 assists. Class 2 All-State, Region 2B and Bull Run District First Team.

Lauren Mason

Handley — Senior

Defender

Mason had 4 goals and 3 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 NWD First Team.

Contact Robert Niedzwiecki at rniedzwiecki@winchesterstar.com

Follow on Twitter @WinStarSports1

