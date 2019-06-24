Kaylah Gankiewicz, James Wood, junior forward

Taylor Roark, Handley, freshman forward

Ali Devart, Millbrook, senior midfielder

Katelyn Mounts, James Wood, sophomore midfielder

Sophia Deem, Clarke County, sophomore midfielder 

Ashley Catalano, Sherando, sophomore defender

Abigail Forrest, Millbrook, sophomore defender

Hannah Given, James Wood, senior defender

Karlie Hepner, Millbrook, sophomore defender

Jessica Poole, Sherando, senior defender

Alison Sipe, Clarke County, sophomore defender

Julia Smith, Handley, senior defender

Sally Sydnor, Handley, junior goalkeeper

— Contact Robert Niedzwiecki at rniedzwiecki@winchesterstar.com

Follow on Twitter @WinStarSports1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.