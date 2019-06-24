Kaylah Gankiewicz, James Wood, junior forward
Taylor Roark, Handley, freshman forward
Ali Devart, Millbrook, senior midfielder
Katelyn Mounts, James Wood, sophomore midfielder
Sophia Deem, Clarke County, sophomore midfielder
Ashley Catalano, Sherando, sophomore defender
Abigail Forrest, Millbrook, sophomore defender
Hannah Given, James Wood, senior defender
Karlie Hepner, Millbrook, sophomore defender
Jessica Poole, Sherando, senior defender
Alison Sipe, Clarke County, sophomore defender
Julia Smith, Handley, senior defender
Sally Sydnor, Handley, junior goalkeeper
