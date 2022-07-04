• Emma Westfall, Handley, junior goalkeeper
• Riley Donelan, Millbrook, senior defender
• Ainsley Justice, Handley, junior defender
• Madison Shirley, James Wood, freshman defender
• Hannah Wagner, Clarke County, senior defender
• Amy Huggett, Millbrook, senior midfielder
• Kelsey Johnson, Sherando, senior midfielder
• Maya Marasco, Clarke County, senior midfielder
• Abby Rogers, Clarke County, senior midfielder
• Emeryce Worrell, Handley, freshman midfielder
• Kaitlyn Arthur, Millbrook, freshman forward
• Rebecca Camacho-Bruno, Clarke County, senior forward
• Ella Sampsell, Sherando, sophomore forward
• Summer Toone, Clarke County, sophomore forward
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.