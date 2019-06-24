Emma Ricci
Handley — Junior
Forward
Ricci had an area-high 29 goals and tied for fifth with 9 assists. Region 4C 1st team and Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year. Had 10 games with at least 2 goals, including 4 against Millbrook on April 18. Has school-record 83 goals for her career.
Katie Padgett
James Wood — Senior
Forward
Padgett ranked third in the area with 14 goals and 11 assists. Class 4 all-state 2nd team. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team. Ended career with school records for goals (75) and assists (55). Will compete at DeSales.
Lauren Russell
James Wood — Senior
Defender
Russell helped the Colonels post a school-record 12 shutouts and limit opponents to 15 goals (0.79 per game), the fewest goals allowed in school history and the area this year. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.
Maddy Myers
James Wood — Senior
Midfielder
Myers tied for ninth in the area with 6 goals and ranked ninth with 6 assists. Region 4C 2nd team. Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team. Will compete for Lynchburg.
Keagan Bragg
Clarke County — Senior
Forward
Bragg tied for sixth in the area with 8 goals and added 2 assists. Class 2 all-state 2nd team and Region 2B and Bull Run District 1st team. Will compete at High Point.
Julia Nerangis
Handley — Freshman
Midfielder
Nerangis led the area with a school single-season record 16 assists and tied for sixth with 8 goals. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.
Sadie Kerns
James Wood — Sophomore
Goalkeeper
Kerns led the area with 10 shutouts (a school record) and was second with 9.4 saves per game. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.
Lizzie Campbell
Sherando — Sophomore
Defender
Campbell had 2 goals and 3 assists and helped the Warriors post 10 shutouts. Region 4C 2nd team. Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.
Sydney Hunter
Sherando — Senior
Defender
Hunter had 3 goals and helped the Warriors allow just 1.06 goals per game. Region 4C 2nd team. Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.
Jessica Alamo
Handley — Sophomore
Midfielder
The defensive midfielder Alamo had 1 goal and 1 assist and helped the Judges post 4 shutouts. Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.
Kendall Lincoln
Sherando — Sophomore
Forward
Lincoln ranked fifth in the area with 9 goals and second with 14 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.
Mikayla Balio
Handley — Freshman
Forward
Balio ranked second in the area with 18 goals and seventh with 8 assists. Class 4 Northwestern District 2nd team.
Julia Hunter
Sherando — Sophomore
Midfielder
Hunter had 4 goals and 2 assists. Region 4C 2nd team. Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.
