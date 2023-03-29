Taylor Smith
Sherando — Senior
Class 4 meet: 2nd in 100 fly (All-State) and 100 breast (All-State). Region 4C: 2nd in 100 fly and 100 breast. Class 4 NWD: Tied for 1st in 100 breast and 2nd in 200 IM. Led area in 100 breast, 100 fly and 200 IM. Second in 50 free. Third in 100 free and 200 free. Will swim for UNC Asheville.
Lauren Masters
James Wood — Senior
Class 4 meet: 4th in 50 free (All-State) and 100 free (All-State). Region 4C: 50 free and 100 free champion. Class 4 NWD: 50 free and 100 fly champion. Led area in 50 free and 100 free. 2nd in 100 fly and 200 IM. 3rd in 500 free. Will swim for Old Dominion.
Grace Morgan
Handley — Junior
Class 4 meet: 3rd in 500 free (All-State) and 5th in 200 free (All-State). Region 4C: 200 free and 500 free champion. Class 4 NWD: 200 free and 500 free champion. Led area in 200 free and 500 free. Verbal commit to West Virginia.
Madelynn Twigg
Sherando — Sophomore
Class 4 meet: 10th in 100 free and 11th in 100 back. Region 4C: 3rd in 100 back and 6th in 100 free. Class 4 NWD: 100 back champion and 2nd in 200 free. Led area in 100 back. 2nd in 100 free. 3rd in 50 free and 200 IM.
Lexee Schellhammer
Sherando — Senior
Class 4 meet: 9th in 50 free and 13th in 100 back. Region 4C: 5th in 50 free and 100 back. Class 4 NWD: 3rd in 50 free and 5th in 100 back. 3rd in area in 100 back. Will swim for Randolph.
Chelsey Jones
Sherando — Senior
Class 4 meet: 13th in 500 free and 100 fly qualifier. Region 4C: 2nd in 500 free and 4th in 100 back. Class 4 NWD: 3rd in 100 fly and 6th in 100 back. 2nd in area in 500 free and 100 back.
Kiera Webster
Millbrook — Sophomore
Class 4 meet: 13th in 100 fly and 14th in 200 free. Region 4C: 2nd in 200 free and 7th in 100 free. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in 50 free and 4th in 100 fly. 2nd in area in 200 free. 3rd in 100 fly.
Madison Reed
Sherando — Junior
Class 4 meet: 15th in 50 free and 100 breast. Region 4C: 5th in 100 breast and 10th in 100 free. Class 4 NWD: 3rd in 100 free and 5th in 100 breast. 2nd in area in 100 breast.
Riley Pillo
Millbrook — Freshman
Class 4 meet: 16th in 100 fly. Region 4C: 5th in 100 fly and 8th in 50 free. Class 4 NWD: 6th in 100 fly and 7th in 50 free.
Gracie Defibaugh
Sherando — Sophomore
Region 4C: 6th in 100 fly and 9th in 500 free. Class 4 NWD: 4th in 500 free and 5th in 200 IM.
