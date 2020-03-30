Emma De Jong
Sherando — Junior
Class 4 state meet: 5th in 100 breast (all-state) and 7th in 100 free (all-state). Region 4C: Champion in 100 back and 2nd in 200 free. Class 4 NWD: Champion in 100 free and 100 breast. Led area in 100 free, 200 free, 100 back and 100 breast. Ranked 2nd in 200 IM.
Lauren Masters
James Wood — Freshman
Class 4 state meet: 7th in 50 free (all-state) and 11th in 100 free. Region 4C: Champion in 50 free and 100 free. Class 4 NWD: Champion in 200 IM and 2nd in 200 free. Led area in 50 free and 200 IM. Ranked 2nd in 100 free and 200 free.
Kimberly Warnagiris
James Wood — Junior
Class 4 state meet: 4th in 100 fly (all-state) and 6th in 100 back (all-state). Region 4C: 3rd in 100 fly and 100 back. Class 4 Northwestern District: Champion in 100 back and 3rd in 100 fly. Ranked 2nd in area in 100 back and 100 fly.
Paige Simko
James Wood — Sophomore
Class 4 state meet: 13th in 100 free and 14th in 100 breast. Region 4C: 3rd in 100 free and 100 breast. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in 100 free and 100 breast. Ranked 2nd in area in 50 free and 100 breast. Ranked 3rd in 100 free.
Taylor Smith
Sherando — Freshman
Class 4 state meet: 18th in 200 IM and 100 fly. Region 4C: 5th in 200 IM and 6th in 100 breast. Class 4 NWD: Champion in 500 free and 2nd in 200 IM. Ranked 3rd in area in 100 breast and 100 fly.
Lexee Schellhammer
Sherando — Freshman
Class 4 state meet: 18th in 50 free. Region 4C: tied for 6th in 50 free and 9th in 100 back. Class 4 NWD: Champion in 50 free and 4th in 100 back. Ranked 3rd in area in 50 free.
Kayla Sprincis
Clarke County — Sophomore
Class 2 state: Champion in 500 free (all-state) and 3rd in 200 free (all-state). Region 2B: Champion in 500 free and 200 free. Led area in 400/500 free. Ranked 3rd in 200 free.
Natalee Tusing
Sherando — Sophomore
Class 4 state meet: 15th in 100 free and 200 free. Region 4C: 4th in 100 free and 200 free. Class 4 Northwestern District: 3rd in 100 free and 9th in 200 free.
Chelsey Jones
Sherando — Freshman
Class 4 state meet: 6th in 100 fly (all-state) and 16th in 100 back. Led area in 100 fly. Ranked 2nd in 400/500 free. Ranked 3rd in 100 back and 200 IM.
Lyddie Esslinger
Millbrook — Sophomore
Class 4 state meet: 17th in 100 back. Region 4C: 8th in 200 IM and 100 free. Ranked 3rd in area in 400/500 free.
