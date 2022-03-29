Lauren Masters
James Wood — Junior
Class 4 meet: 2nd in 50 free (All-State) and 100 free (All-State). Region 4C: 50 free and 100 free champion. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in 100 fly and 200 IM. Led area in 50 free and 100 free. 2nd in 100 fly. Winchester Star Swimmer of the Year. Highest Frederick/Winchester individual state finish since 2005.
Paige Simko
James Wood — Senior
Class 4 meet: 4th in 100 breast (All-State) and 8th in 200 IM (All-State). Region 4C: 2nd in 100 breast and 200 IM. Class 4 NWD: 100 breast and 50 free champion. 2nd in area in 100 breast and 200 IM. 3rd in 50 free. Will swim for NCAA Division I Loyola of Maryland.
Taylor Smith
Sherando — Junior
Class 4 meet: 3rd in 100 breast (All-State) and 8th in 100 fly (All-State) and member of two All-State relays. Region 4C: 200 IM and 100 fly champion. C4 NWD: 200 IM and 100 fly champion. Led area in 100 breast, 200 IM and 100 fly. 2nd in 100 free and 200 free.
Madelynn Twigg
Sherando — Sophomore
Class 4 meet: 11th in 100 free and 14th in 100 back and member of two All-State relays. Region 4C: 2nd in 100 back and 4th in 100 free. C4 NWD: 100 back champion and 2nd in 100 free. Led area in 100 back. 2nd in 50 free. 3rd in 100 free.
Chelsey Jones
Sherando — Junior
Class 4 meet: 8th in 500 free (All-State), 13th in 100 fly and member of two All-State relays. Region 4C: 3rd in 100 fly and 500 free. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in 100 back and 3rd in 200 IM. 2nd in area in 100 back. 3rd in 100 fly.
Kayla Sprincis
Clarke County — Senior
Class 2/1 state meet: 500 free champion, 2nd in 200 free and member of an All-State relay team. Region 2B/1B: 500 free and 200 free champion. 3rd in area in 400/500 free. Won three 500 state titles.
Hailey Brown
Handley — Junior
Class 4 meet: 4th in 500 free (All-State) and 14th in 200 IM. Region 4C: 2nd in 500 free and 3rd in 200 IM. Class 4 NWD: 4th in 200 IM and 5th in 100 fly. 2nd in area in 400/500 free. 3rd in 200 IM.
Natalie Tusing
Sherando — Senior
Class 4 meet: 14th in 50 free, 18th in 100 free and member of two All-State relays. Region 4C: 4th in 50 free and 5th in 100 free. Class 4 NWD: 3rd in 100 free, 4th in 200 free.
Lyddie Esslinger
Millbrook — Senior
Class 4 meet: 20th in 100 back. Region 4C: 5th in 100 back and 8th in 200 IM. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in 500 free and 3rd in 100 back. 3rd in area in 100 back.
Grace Morgan
Handley — Sophomore
Region 4C: 500 free champion and 2nd in 200 free. Class 4 NWD: 500 free and 200 free champion. Led area in 400/500 free and 200 free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.