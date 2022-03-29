Gracie Defibaugh, Sherando freshman

Annie Hua, James Wood freshman

Sullivan Morefield, Handley junior

Maya Pitts, Clarke County freshman

Madison Reed, Sherando sophomore

Lexee Schellhammer, Sherando junior

Leah Snapp, James Wood senior

Stella Wallin, Sherando senior

Kiera Webster, Millbrook freshman

Olivia Webster, Millbrook senior

Noelle Whalen, Clarke County freshman

