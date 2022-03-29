Gracie Defibaugh, Sherando freshman
Annie Hua, James Wood freshman
Sullivan Morefield, Handley junior
Maya Pitts, Clarke County freshman
Madison Reed, Sherando sophomore
Lexee Schellhammer, Sherando junior
Leah Snapp, James Wood senior
Stella Wallin, Sherando senior
Kiera Webster, Millbrook freshman
Olivia Webster, Millbrook senior
Noelle Whalen, Clarke County freshman
