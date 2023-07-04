Kinsey Knox
Millbrook — Senior
Winchester Star Player of the Year went unbeaten in district play and won the Class 4 Northwestern District singles title for the third consecutive season. Reached the Region 4C singles semifinals. Teamed with Abigail Townes to qualify for district semifinals.
Michaela Koch
Sherando — Senior
Warriors’ No. 1 player advanced to the district singles final and was a district doubles finalist with partner Morgan Sutphin. Advanced to the Region 4C semifinals in singles and doubles. Had a 16-8 record in singles for the state finalists.
Sarina Parikh
Handley — Senior
Judges’ No. 1 player advanced to the Class 4 Northwestern District singles semifinals and teamed with Grace Meehan to win the district doubles title. Advanced to the Region 4C doubles semifinals. Had a 15-9 mark in singles for the state semifinalists.
Morgan Sutphin
Sherando — Senior
Warriors’ No. 2 singles player recorded a 14-9 singles record and teamed with Michaela Koch to reach the Class 4 Northwestern District doubles finals. Advanced to the Region 4C doubles semifinals for the state runner-up.
Grace Meehan
Handley — Senior
Judges’ No. 2 singles player had an 11-5 singles mark during the regular season and teamed with Sarina Parikh to win the Class 4 Northwestern District doubles crown. Reached the Region 4C semifinals in doubles.
Emmy Woolever
Sherando — Senior
Warriors’ No. 3 player went 20-4 in singles in helping Sherando advance to the Class 4 finals. Netted a singles and a doubles point in the Warriors’ 5-3 victory over Handley in the state semifinals.
Lindsay Pifer
Handley — Senior
In her first season on the team, she rose from the No. 6 position at the start of the spring all of the way to No. 3 spot in the lineup. Had a 19-4 mark in singles for the Judges, who captured the Region 4C title and advance to the state semifinals.
