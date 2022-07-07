Kinsey Knox
Millbrook — Junior
Pioneers’ No. 1 player went unbeaten during regular-season play. Won the Class 4 Northwestern District singles title for the second consecutive season and teamed with Amanda Dalton to win the district doubles title.
Michaela Koch
Sherando — Junior
Warriors’ No. 1 player advanced to the district singles final, notching a three-set win in the semifinals. Was a district doubles semifinalist with partner Morgan Sutphin.
Sarina Parikh
Handley — Junior
Judges’ No. 1 player advanced to the Class 4 Northwestern District singles semifinals and teamed with Grace Meehan to finish runner-up in the district doubles event.
Lea Blevins
Sherando — Senior
Warriors’ No. 2 singles player concluded her outstanding final season with a come-from-behind win against Loudoun Valley in the Region 4C semifinals.
Amanda Dalton
Millbrook — Senior
Pioneers’ No. 3 player had an stellar season in singles and teamed with Kinsey Knox to win the Class 4 Northwestern District doubles title and finish second in Region 4C.
Morgan Sutphin
Sherando — Junior
Had an outstanding season as the Warriors’ No. 3 singles player and provided a win against Loudoun Valley in the regional semifinals. Also advanced to the Class 4 Northwestern District semifinals with Michaela Koch in doubles.
