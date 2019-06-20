Maddy Woolever
Sherando — Junior
Woolever went 17-2 in singles and 10-4 in doubles. The Winchester Star Girls’ Tennis Player of the Year went a perfect 8-0 in matches at No. 1 singles.
Alexa Venturato Sherando — Senior Venturato missed 10 matches due to injury in the regular season but went 9-5 in singles and 7-3 in doubles. Region 4C singles semifinalist and Class 4 Northwestern District doubles semifinalist.
Emily Loy Sherando — Sophomore Loy went 13-7 in singles and 12-3 in doubles. Loy was Sherando’s No. 3 singles player at the end of the year but also played at 1 and 2.
Lily Kimble James Wood — Senior Posted a 9-8 record in singles and a 14-5 record in doubles. Class 4 Northwestern District doubles champion and Region 4C semifinalist. District singles first round participant. Will play at Shenandoah next year.
Morgan Burner James Wood — Senior Posted an 11-6 record in singles and a 14-5 record in doubles. Class 4 Northwestern District doubles champion and Region 4C semifinalist. Will play at Shepherd next year.
Lillian Smith Handley — Senior Smith posted an 8-5 record at No. 1 singles this year. Class 4 Northwestern District semifinalist for singles and doubles.
Tori Johnson Millbrook — Junior Johnson posted an 8-9 record at No. 1 singles in her first year of high school tennis. Class 4 Northwestern District singles semifinalist and doubles participant.
