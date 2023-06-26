Elizabeth Imoh

Handley — Senior

Hurdles/Jumps

Class 4 All-State in 100 hurdles (2nd) and 300 hurdles (2nd). Posted area’s best marks in 100H (14.82) and 300H (43.96); No. 2 in high jump (5-0). Region 4C: Champ in 100H and 300H; 3rd in HJ. Class 4 NWD: Champ in 100H, 300H and HJ. Winchester Star Outdoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year. Will compete for University of Virginia.

Teya Starley

Clarke County — Sophomore

Distance

Class 2 All-State in 800 (4th), 1,600 (4th) and 4x400 (4th). Posted area’s No. 2 mark in 1,600 (5:14.73); No. 3 in 800 (2:23.86) and 3,200 (11:50.46). Region 2B: Champ in 800. Bull Run: Champ in 800 and 1,600.

Jada Arrington

Millbrook — Sophomore

Sprints

Class 4 All-State in 400 (3rd), 200 (5th) and 100 (6th). Posted area’s best mark in 400 (57.49); No. 2 in 100 (12.24) and 200 (25.36). Region 4C: 2nd in 400. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in 100 and 200.

Eva Winston

Sherando — Senior

Distance

Class 4: 7th in 1,600 (All-State) and 16th in 800. Posted area’s top marks in 800 (2:23.45) and 1,600 (5:11.84). Region 4C: Champ in 1,600. Class 4 NWD: 2nd in 1,600 and 6th in 800.

Kate Konyar

James Wood — Freshman

Distance

Class 4: 5th in 3,200 (All-State) and 17th in 1,600. Posted area’s No. 2 mark in 3,200 (11:22.45); No. 3 in 1,600 (5:17.85). Region 4C: 4th in 1,600. Class 4 NWD: Champ in 3,200.

Emmalene Morris

Clarke County — Freshman

Jumps/Sprints

Class 2 All-State in high jump (5th), 4x400 (4th) and 4x100 (5th). Tied for area’s No. 3 mark in HJ (4-10). Region 2B: 2nd in HJ and 5th in 200. Bull Run: 2nd in 200 and 4th in HJ.

Olivia Boyce

James Wood — Sophomore

Jumps/Sprints

Posted area’s best marks in long jump (16-8) and triple jump (33-3). Region 4C: 6th in LJ, 7th in 200 and 9th in TJ. Class 4 NWD: Champ in LJ, 3rd in TJ and 7th in 200.

Sarah Starling

Sherando — Junior

Throws

Class 4: 13th in shot put. Posted area’s top marks in shot put (35-3.5) and discus (105-10). Region 4C: Third in SP and 6th in discus. Class 4 NWD: 3rd in SP and discus.

Emeryce Worrell

Handley — Sophomore

Sprints

Class 4 All-State in 100 (2nd) and 200 (3rd). Posted area’s best marks in 100 (11.77) and 200 (24.94). Region 4C and Class 4 NWD: Champ in 100 and 200.

Emma Ahrens

Sherando — Senior

Distance

Class 4 All-State in 3,200 (6th). Posted area’s No. 1 mark in 3,200 (11:21.77). Class 4 NWD: 2nd in 3,200. Will compete for Concordia University Wisconsin.

Bailey Beard

Clarke County — Junior

Sprints

Class 2 All-State in 200 (2nd), 4x400 (4th) and 4x100 (5th). Posted area’s No. 3 mark in 200 (25.76). Region 2B and Bull Run: Champ in 200.

Leah Kreeb

Clarke County — Senior

Jumps

Class 2 All-State in high jump (tied for 7th). Posted area’s best mark in HJ (5-2.25). Region 2B: 4th in HJ. Bull Run: Champ in HJ.

Ruby Ostrander

James Wood — Sophomore

Distance

Class 4: 25th in 1,600 and All-State in 4x800 (8th). Region 4C: 5th in 1,600 (5:19.85) and 14th in 800. Class 4 NWD: 3rd in 1,600.

Quetzali Angel-Perez

James Wood — Senior

Middle Distance

Class 4: 8th in 4x800 (All-State) and 14th in 4x400. Region 4C: 8th in 800. Class 4 NWD: 3rd in 800 (2:24.43).

Aliza Murray

Sherando — Freshman

Sprints

Class 4: 14th in 200. Region 4C: 2nd in 200 (26.51) and 8th in 100. Class 4 NWD: 4th in 200 and 6th in 100.

